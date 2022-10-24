2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Eagles after the bye

The Eagles’ 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed back in May, and the team set out to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency and then, on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans via a trade.

The schedule was considered favorable even though the Eagles entered the season facing four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

Last offseason, we predicted a 10-7 finish, and if not for Nick Sirianni benching his starters in the season finale, we would have prevailed.

We initially predicted a 12-5 finish to the regular season with a much-improved roster and star power on defense.

With Philadelphia undefeated heading into Week 8 and coming out of the bye, we are predicting the Eagles’ final 11 games of the 2022 NFL regular season.

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/30 · 1:00 PM EDT Pittsburgh Steelers



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6

The Steelers are in a short-term rebuild, and now is an excellent time to establish some in-state dominance.

Win 7-0

WEEK 9 · Thu 11/03 · 8:15 PM EDT AT Houston Texans Amazon Prime Video

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans get Philadelphia on a short week with their most brutal stretch of games still to come. Davis Mills tests the Eagles, but Jalen Hurts pulls it out at home in front of his family.

Win 8-0

WEEK 10 · Mon 11/14 · 8:15 PM EST Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are good for one ugly loss per year, and Carson Wentz’s homecoming was supposed to be the spot for a potential upset.

Wentz is on IR with a broken finger, and unless he miraculously returns early, it’ll be Taylor Heinicke on the receiving end of this beatdown.

Win 9-0

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/20 · 1:00 PM EST AT Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon and Nick Sirianni return to the place where it all started as Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts look to spoil the Indianapolis homecoming.

Philadelphia falls on the road with the Packers looming.

Loss 9-1

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/27 · 8:20 PM EST Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles fare well against Aaron Rodgers when they meet, and 2022 is no different as Darius Slay and James Bradberry lock up the Green Bay pass catchers.

Week 12 is a coming-out party for Jordan Davis as Aaron Jones is held to less than 40-yards rushing.

Win 10-1

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/04 · 1:00 PM EST Tennessee Titans

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Revenge tours are all the rage, and A.J. Brown will welcome his former team to Lincoln Financial Field.

Brown shines, Jalen Hurts is spectacular, and Treylon Burks struggles as the Eagles win going away.

Win 11-1

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/11 · 1:00 PM EST AT New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

When the schedule was initially revealed, this was supposed to be a matchup against a rebuilding Giants squad.

Now it could be the first place in the division and home-field advantage in the NFC.

Philadelphia wins a close one on the road.

12-1

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/18 · 1:00 PM EST AT Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are amidst a massive rebuild, and this game allows fans to see Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields dual in Chicago.

The Eagles win going away.

12-2

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/24 · 4:25 PM EST AT Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The new kings of the NFC East provide a Christmas win for the ages and inch closer to a division title.

Win 13-2

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/01 · 1:00 PM EST New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Jalen Hurts has never lost to the Saints.

Win 14-2 and a top-five draft pick.

WEEK 18 · TBD New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia hasn’t had the starters finish the season finale since 2019, and this year will be no different.

Howie Roseman is about rest as reserves and backups fall to the Giants.

Loss 14-3

