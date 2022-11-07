2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Cowboys after the bye

My how time flies. For the second season in a row, Dallas has a 6-2 record after eight weeks of the season. Back in early September, Cowboys Wire ran an exercise where we went game by game in predicting Dallas’ win-loss record. That prediction, found here, had Dallas sitting with a 5-3 record at this point in the season. Those predictions flipped the results from the first two games (losing against Tampa and winning over Cincinnati) and clearly over-estimated the returning prowess of the Super Bowl champion Rams.

During these activities, it’s impossible to predict how injuries will impact a season, so saying Dak Prescott would miss five of eight games would’ve sunken those predicions. But after a 4-1 stretch by Cooper Rush and two straight wins after Prescott’s return gives plenty of additional information about just how good this Cowboys team could be. So here’s a fresh look at the remaining nine regular season games, and the potential playoff appearance.

Week 10: Away vs Green Bay Packers, 11/3, 3:25 pm Central. FOX

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers are sliding, but it’s so hard to imagine them losing six straight games.

.

.

But we are.

Cowboys win, 31-21 to improve to 7-2.

Week 11: Away vs Minnesota Vikings, 11/20 3:25p, CBS

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Cowboys are a bad second-quarter team, the Vikings are a horrid third quarter team. Dallas would be wise to defer to the second half if they happen to win the toss. Kirk Cousins remains a mid-tier QB making gobs of money, and the Dallas defense should be able to corral this victory. It’s always close in Minnesota.

Cowboys win 24-21, improve to 8-2.

Week 12: Home vs New York Giants, Thanksgiving, 11/24 @ 3:30 pm Central, FOX

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

They are the biggest smoke and mirrors team in the league, ranking 21st in overall DVOA but with a top-5 record. The close-game magic is real and Dallas has to prove they can repeatedly stop run-first teams.

Dallas 31-17, improve to 9-2.

Week 13: Home vs Indianapolis Colts, SNF, 12/4 7:20p, NBC

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have handed the reins over to Sam Ehlinger. Unless there’s rapid improvement to how their offense looks now to how it will look in four weeks, Dallas should be able to key on Johnathan Taylor with little threat of the passing game being unstoppable.

Cowboys win their sixth in a row, 35-17, improve to 10-2.

Week 14: Home vs Houston Texans, 12/11 Noon, FOX

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson will be back from his suspension… but he’s in Cleveland now. This is the Davis Mills show and the Texans are relying on he and exciting rookie RB Dameon Pierce. It won’t be enough.

Cowboys roll, 41-24, improve to 11-2.

Week 15: Away vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 12/18 Noon, FOX

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

This is your trap game, ladies and gentlemen. A week ahead of the rematch with Philadelphia, potentially riding a seven-game winning streak against a team with a great head coach a QB with upside and a dangerous running back, plus a strong defense.

Dallas wins late, and ugly, 27-24, improving to 12-2.

Week 16: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday 12/24 3:25p, FOX

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The rematch! But Dallas isn’t winning out. Yes, this will anger every Cowboys fan to read but sticking with our preseason prediction the Eagles sweep the regular season matchups.

Cowboys lose 31-27, fall to 12-3.

Week 17: Away vs Tennessee Titans, TNF 12/29, Prime Video

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The run defense is improved, but it’s Derrick Henry. Doubt starts to creep in around the fanbase.

Cowboys lose 21-17, fall to 12-4.

Week 18: Away vs Washington Commanders, 1/8/23 @ pm Central

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is competitive but they aren’t ready. Dallas has to play hard to ensure a more favorable matchup against Atlanta or New Orleans instead of San Francisco or Minnesota.

They do just that, winning 48-17 to improve to 13-4.

NFC Playoff Field

Philadelphia Eagles (15-2) Minnesota Vikings (12-5) San Francisco 49ers (10-7) Atlanta Falcons (8-9) Dallas Cowboys (13-4) Seattle Seahawks (10-7) New York Giants (10-7)

NFC Wild-Card Prediction

No. 7 Giants over No. 2 Vikings

No. 3 49ers over No. 6 Seahawks

No. 5 Dallas over No. 4 Falcons

NFC Division Round Predictions

No. 1 Eagles over No. 7 Giants

No. 5 Cowboys over No. 3 49ers

NFC Championship game

No. 5 Cowboys over No. 1 Eagles

Super Bowl Matchup

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs

