2022 NFL schedule: A fact for every team

The NFL released its complete schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday night.

No more wondering when and where teams will face each other. The times and dates have been revealed in full.

Game 1 of the season is Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Buffalo Bills go out to SoFi Stadium to face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

There are Super Bowl rematches on the schedule as well. The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Amazon Prime Video also enters the mix as a broadcaster — the first time since 1997 a different network entirely from the traditional bunch will broadcast NFL games exclusively on its platform.

Here is a fact for every team regarding the 2022 schedule.

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts

Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints will be the first Opening Day since 2007 someone other than Matt Ryan will start at quarterback for the Falcons.

Arizona Cardinals

The last time the Cardinals played in Mexico City was in 2005 — also against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens

First time the Ravens’ series with the Pittsburgh Steelers that Game 1 is Week 14 or later.

Buffalo Bills

Week 1 will mark the first time the Bills have opened up on a Thursday night.

Carolina Panthers

Rhule will tie George Seifert for the fourth-most Opening Day games in Panthers history with three.

Chicago Bears

Last time the Bears and Packers face each other in prime time in Week 2 was in 2012 when they played the first September Thursday Night Football game on NFL Network.

Cincinnati Bengals

The last time the Bengals and Steelers played on Sunday Night Football was on Dec. 28, 2014 with the winner taking the AFC North crown.

Cleveland Browns

This is the fifth straight year the Browns will have at least two prime time games.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys-Eagles will be in prime time for the 19th consecutive season, extending its streak as the longest-running division rivalry in prime time in NFL history.

Denver Broncos

Second straight season the Broncos will open up the season with a Super Bowl rematch when they visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions

Second straight year the Lions close out with the Packers. The last such stretch of consecutive finales against Green Bay was from 2016-19.

Green Bay Packers

Rodgers faces a former coach in Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys in Week 10. The last time a Super Bowl-winning Packers quarterback faced the coach he won the Big Game with was Nov. 1, 1999, when Mike Holmgren’s Seattle Seahawks beat Brett Favre and Green Bay 27-7 at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.

Houston Texans

This is the first time the Texans will begin and end the season against a divisional opponent (Indianapolis Colts).

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are 0-2 in season openers against the Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars will host the Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field for just the second time since the franchise’s 1995 formation.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have Super Bowl rematches with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 4) and the San Francisco 49ers (Week 7).

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr

The Raiders are 7-4 on Christmas Eve.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers play the Chiefs in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. The last time the NFL played a game exclusively on anything other than ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, or NFL Network was TNT Sunday Night Football in 1997.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are rematching everyone from last year’s playoff run (Cardinals, Buccaneers, 49ers) except the Bengals.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are 2-1 on Christmas Day.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings play the New Orleans Saints in London in Week 4. Minnesota is 2-0 in the International Series.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are 3-2 on Thanksgiving.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ Week 14 bye is their latest regular season bye week in team history.

New York Giants

The Giants have not played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving since 1992.

New York Jets

This is the eighth time since 2010 the Jets’ bye week has come in Week 10 or later.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles play the Texans in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Philadelphia is 5-0 against the Texans all-time.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers get the Ravens Jan. 1 in Week 17. Pittsburgh is 4-1 against Baltimore in January.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are opening up against an NFC North opponent for the second straight season.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are opening up the season on Monday Night Football for the first time since 1984.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV

The Bucs are closing out the season against the Atlanta Falcons for the fourth time in five seasons.

Tennessee Titans

This is the 13th time in Titans franchise history they have had a bye week starting in Week 6 or earlier.

Washington Commanders

Washington’s Week 14 bye is their latest regular season bye week in team history.

