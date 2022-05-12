2022 NFL Schedule: Eagles leaks tracker

Eagles’ 2022 schedule leaks tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. tonight but we’ll be tracking all the reports and leaks until then.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents in 2022:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Vikings, Packers, Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Steelers

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Colts, Texans, Cardinals

After having just eight homes games in 2021, the first year of the 17-game schedule, the Eagles will have nine home games in 2022.

• The Eagles announced on Monday that their home opener will be on Monday Night Football in Week 2. It’s part of a doubleheader on Sept. 19.

• The Eagles will open their season in Detroit and will play in Dallas on Christmas Eve, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Here’s the Eagles schedule we’ll be updating throughout the day:

Week 1 — at Lions on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

#Week 2 — vs. Vikings on Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Week 16 — at Cowboys on Dec. 24 at 4:25 p.m.

