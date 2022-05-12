2022 NFL schedule: Colts to play Giants on New Year’s Day

The Indianapolis Colts will announce their official regular-season schedule Thursday night, but we already have some leaks coming out beforehand.

According to Art Stapleton of The Record, the Colts will be visiting the New York Giants in Week 17 on New Year’s Day for a Sunday matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

Not sure if these are out there yet, but I've confirmed:#Giants open at Tennessee

Home opener Week 2 vs. Carolina

On road for Thanksgiving AND Christmas Eve at Dallas and Minnesota, respectively Home on NYD vs. Colts

Season ends in Philly — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 12, 2022

The Colts and Giants haven’t played each other since 2018 when Andrew Luck led a Week 16 game-winning drive that ended with a Chester Rogers touchdown for a 28-27 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts like to keep things like schedule leaks pretty close to the vest so it isn’t clear how much information we’ll get before it’s announced, but we know of at least one game.

