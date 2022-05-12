2022 NFL schedule: Colts to open Week 1 at Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will begin the 2022 regular season with a road visit south to take on the Houston Texans in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

Given that the Colts have lost eight consecutive regular-season openers, this is a great chance to snap that streak. The Texans got better this offseason, but the Colts should be expected to handle business even on the road.

.@Colts will begin the 2022 regular season against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium: https://t.co/tSlM46dQVz pic.twitter.com/YKcyG7Pofp — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) May 12, 2022

With the additions of quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Colts should be pretty favored for this matchup.

The Colts need to get the season started on the right foot in order to wash the bad taste out of their mouth following the disastrous end to the 2021 season.

Opening with the Texans and winning on the road is a great way to do that as long as they handle their business.

