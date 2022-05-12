2022 NFL schedule: Colts host Chiefs in home opener

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs for their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 regular season, the team announced Thursday.

The Colts will be on the road for the first two weeks of the season and when they come home for the first time in 2022, it will be against one of the most formidable teams in the entire NFL.

The Week 3 game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 25.

The @Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener Sept. 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium: https://t.co/4Ymj22nUKc pic.twitter.com/1tgY8HedYC — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) May 12, 2022

The Chiefs and Colts haven’t played since the 2019 regular season when the latter pulled off a 19-13 upset. A lot has changed since then, including the Colts going on their fourth quarterback since that meeting.

This will be a good test early in the season for the Colts after the first two weeks of the season, but it won’t be an easy one with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the way.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

2022 NFL schedule: Colts to play Giants on New Year's Day Colts sit at No. 11 in Touchdown Wire's latest power rankings Bill Barnwell predicts the Colts sign WR Julio Jones

List