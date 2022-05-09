2022 NFL schedule: Bills host Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills have had one big game of their upcoming 2022 NFL schedule announced early on Monday.

Their entire schedule will be released on Thursday, however, Monday’s update involves Buffalo and some early-season Monday action.

The NFL announced that the Bills will host the Tennessee Titans as part of a double header for “Monday Night Football” on ESPN in Week 2. The date of the game is slated for Sept. 19.

The second game will be the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings:

Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season! 👀 Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q53Bqid2X5 — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2022

Buffalo and Tennessee have met for special occasions over the past two seasons.

In 2021, the Bills visited the Titans for MNF, losing 34-31. Then in 2022, the two faced off on a Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns. That contest saw a large Tennessee win, 42-16.

The past three times these two have met, the Titans were hosts. Buffalo last hosted Tennessee in 2018 with the Bills taking the 13-12 win.

No other Bills games have yet to be announced by the NFL.

