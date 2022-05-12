2022 NFL schedule: Bears could benefit from one of easiest slates

Fields, Bears could benefit from one of the easiest 2022 schedules originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears had one of the more difficult schedules in 2021. A 6-11 season followed that saw head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace fired.

With Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles now at the helm, the Bears will embark on Year 1 of a rebuild in 2022. But their path is projected to be much easier than the one they traversed last season.

The NFL is releasing the 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Bears are slated to have the ninth-easiest schedule based on opponent win percentage in 2021.

The Bears will face the Detroit Lions (twice), Houston Texans, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons, all of whom were in the bottom eight of the NFL last season.

Chicago also will face the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings (twice). Both of those teams finished below .500 last season.

However, the Bears will also face six teams that made the postseason last year -- the Green Bay Packers (twice), Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles.

In an interesting schedule quirk, quarterback Justin Fields will face three of the other four quarterbacks who were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields and the Bears will meet Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones, as well as 2021 second-round pick Davis Mills.

Not much is expected of the Bears this season. Poles and Eberflus have a big task ahead of them as they rebuild the roster from the ground up. But with an easy schedule in front of them, the 2022 season could be brighter than anticipated.

