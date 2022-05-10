2022 NFL Schedule: 4 Eagles games that could be played in prime-time this season

Philadelphia was a 2021 playoff team that finished in second place within the NFC East, earning Nick Sirianni’s team a second-place schedule.

Such a scenario will have the Eagles facing their normal division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, and New York), while also facing all four teams in the NFC North.

Philadelphia’s rebuilt defense will also face Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Ryan Tannehill, and Carson Wentz.

The Eagles will play the Cardinals and Steelers as well.

We’re a little over 24 hours from the NFL officially revealing the 2022 regular-season schedule, and here are four matchups that could be played in primetime.

Note -- Eagles Week 2 matchup vs. Vikings MNF

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Philadelphia has one matchup that we know will be in primetime, as the Eagles will open the 2022 NFL season on the road against an unnamed opponent, and then host the Vikings in the team’s home opener on Monday, Sept. 19 (Week 2) at 8:30 p.m. on ABC as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader that includes the Bills and Titans.

1. Eagles vs. Jaguars

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 52

It’ll likely feature a 1:00 PM start, but the Eagles’ trip to Jacksonville for an intriguing matchup against the Jaguars and Doug Pederson should be played on a Thursday night.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Jacksonville added Georgia’s Travon Walker to an ever-improving defense that doubled back and added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma at the linebacker position.

Doug Pederson will have Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and an offense that now features Brandon Scherff, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Zay Jones.

2. Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

It was assumed that Philadelphia would face Carson Wentz on the road in 2022 against the Colts, but then Indianapolis traded the scrutinized quarterback to an NFC East foe in the Commanders.

Both games should be played at night and Washington will trot out an offense that features Wentz, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLauren, Brian Robinson Jr., Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, and tight end Logan Thomas.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup speaks for itself.

4. Tennessee Titans



Titans Bengals 069

The Titans make the list because Derrick Henry slamming into rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis will be must-see TV.

The looming presence of Malik Willis along with a home matchup for A.J. Brown against his former team makes this all the more intriguing.

