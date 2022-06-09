2022 NFL schedule: 17 Eagles related storylines to follow

The Eagles 2022 offseason workout program is a wrap and as the team breaks until the start of training camp in late July, an exciting 17 game NFL season awaits and there are storylines to follow.

Whether it be Carson Wentz, a matchup with Justin Jefferson, or several other intriguing scenario’s to watch, each game presents an interesting reason to stay tuned in and engaged all season long.

Here are 17 storylines, one for each game, in the Eagles’ 2022 schedule:

Aidan Hutchinson introduction to the NFL

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/11 · 1:00 PM EDT

The No. 2 overall pick of the Lions, Hutchinson will get an NFL baptism by fire against the league’s top offensive line and top right tackle in the game.

Justin Jefferson heads to Philly on a Monday night

WEEK 2 · Mon 09/19 · 8:30 PM EDT

Eagles fans will get an up-close look at the No. 22 overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft and one of the league’s top wide receivers.

Eagles visit Carson Wentz

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/25 · 1:00 PM EDT

In the first of two meetings against Carson Wentz and the Commanders, Philadelphia will also see Chase Young again.

Philly Special in Jacksonville?

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/02 · 1:00 PM EDT

The Birds will travel to Jacksonville to face Doug Pederson and the upstart Jaguars.

Jalen Hurts vs. Kyler Murray



WEEK 5 · Sun 10/09 · 4:25 PM EDT

Week five presents an intriguing matchup of dual-threat quarterbacks who spent time at the University of Oklahoma. Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts should provide fireworks on the fast track out West.

Changing of the guard?

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/16 · 8:20 PM EDT

Philadelphia has lost three straight to Dallas and if a changing of the guard is going to take place in the division, Lincoln Financial Field is the perfect backdrop to send a stern message.

Week 7 Bye

Brian Flores vs. Shane Steichen

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/30 · 1:00 PM EDT

The former Dolphins head coach is suing the NFL, and he’ll have a job this year as the new senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 8 could also see Kenny Pickett against the Eagles’ talented front seven.

Derek Stingley Jr. vs. DeVonta Smith

WEEK 9 · Thu 11/03 · 8:15 PM EDT

Week 9 will give fans the first glimpse of former LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., while the Texans also added Jalen Pitre (Baylor) and Christian Harris (Alabama) to the roster.

Eagles fans welcome Carson Wentz back on MNF

WEEK 10 · Mon 11/14 · 8:15 PM EST

Nick Sirianni-Jonathan Gannon returns to Indy

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/20 · 1:00 PM EST

In a matchup that should be fast-paced, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon return to Indy to face Frank Reich and the Colts.

Aaron Rodgers returns to the Linc



WEEK 12 · Sun 11/27 · 8:20 PM EST

Philadelphia will host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with a new group of pass catchers.

A.J. Brown revenge game

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/04 · 1:00 PM EST

A.J. Brown will get his shot at showing the Titans that he was worth $100 million, while Tennessee will bring Treylon Burks to Philadelphia as a consolation prize.

First look at Brian Daboll, Wink Martindale

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/11 · 1:00 PM EST

The Eagles will travel to New York, facing Kayvon Thibodeau and Evan Neal for the first time, while James Bradberry gets his first shot at revenge.

Justin Fields vs. Jalen Hurts

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/18 · 1:00 PM EST

Christmas in Dallas

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/24 · 4:25 PM EST

Tyrann Mathieu Goes Home

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/01 · 1:00 PM EST

The Honey Badger spurned the Eagles for a return home to New Orleans, and he’ll face Jalen Hurts — undefeated against the Saints in two starts.

Season Finale against Giants

WEEK 18 · TBD

In a yet-to-be-scheduled matchup, the Eagles could be facing the Giants with home-field advantage or a playoff home game on the line.

