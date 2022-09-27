2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL is a family business.

For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.

While the days of the Mannings and Harbaughs are a thing of the past, the NFL maintains a long-standing tradition of sibling matchups.

Some of the biggest last names are missing from this list as neither the Kelce, Diggs nor Watt brothers are slated to meet this regular season. However, there’s still plenty of family feuds in line this season.

Here’s a look at some of the fraternal matchups this regular season:

Nick Martin vs. Zack Martin, Week 4

The NFC East kicks things off this Sunday with a matchup between Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin and Washington Commanders center Nick Martin.

The Martin brothers shared a sideline together at Notre Dame but have gone their separate ways since Nick entered the league in 2016, two years after his older brother.

While Zack is undoubtedly the more decorated player at this point in his career, boasting seven Pro-Bowl nods and five All-Pro honors, the little brother has his number when it comes to head-to-head matchups. In Nick’s four seasons in Houston, the Texans only faced the Cowboys once, winning 19-16. Nick then spent one season with the Las Vegas Raiders last year and recorded a 36-33 overtime win at Jerry World.

Zack will have another chance to make up ground this weekend when the Cowboys host the Commanders.

Looking ahead, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds will head to Buffalo on Oct. 9 to face his brother, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Since entering the league together in 2018, Tremaine’s Bill lead the series 2-1. Terrell will have a chance to even the score at home in the Acrisure Stadium.

Story continues

Both brothers are solid starters and key contributors to their team. While the Steelers struggle to find their footing under new quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Bills hope to avoid the injury-bug any further with Josh Allen, this game could come down to the defensive end.

Carlos Davis vs. Khalil Davis, Week 6

Philadelphia may be the city of brotherly love, but across the state, Pittsburgh is certainly delivering the brotherly matchups this season.

The Davis twins will square off in two weeks when the Carlos and the Pittsburgh Steelers host Khalil and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Neither defensive tackle has played in a regular season game this season, but they will likely be itching to get some snaps with bragging rights on the line.

One of the premier family showdowns of the season is in jeopardy after Joey Bosa suffered a “significant groin injury,” the latest in a barrage of Chargers losses.

Bosa is listed as week-to-week, but he will for sure miss this week’s matchup against the Texans. While his potential return date remains in limbo, you have to imagine he has Week 10 circled for a long-awaited date with the San Francisco 49ers and younger brother Nick.

The Bosa brothers haven’t shared a field together in nearly a decade, despite entering their fourth season together in the league and playing a mere 380 miles apart. Both brothers attended Ohio State, but they narrowly missed each other when Nick declared for the draft ahead of his senior season. Professionally, they’ve both settled in California, but their teams are yet to meet beyond the preseason.

The next couple weeks could prove critical in determining Joey Bosa’s recovery timeline, but all eyes will be on a family reunion in the Bay area come mid-November … just in time for the holidays.

Sibling rivalry is a familiar territory for Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two brothers, just over three years apart, have spent much of their football careers cheering for different teams.

While Equanimeous enjoyed a standout career at Servite high school in Anaheim, Calif., Amon-Ra opted to blaze his own trail by joining forces with rival Mater Dei. Four years later, the younger St. Brown once again spurned his brother’s alma mater, committing to USC over Notre Dame.

They’ve continued this friendly rivalry into the NFL. In their one meeting last season, Equanimeous’ Packers came out victorious over Amon-Ra’s Lions, despite the younger brother securing three catches for 18 yards in the loss.

Equanimeous is no longer taking snaps alongside Aaron Rodgers, instead joining forces with the Chicago Bears. As if fated to be on opposing sidelines, these two are set for a pair of NFC North showdowns in the second half of the season.