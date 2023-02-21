2023 NFL Quarterbacks: Highest annual salaries after Rodgers, Wilson

2023 NFL Quarterbacks: Highest annual salaries after Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Money is not a problem for elite NFL signal callers.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have more in common than just their desire for another Super Bowl ring – they all make boatloads of cash playing one of the most lucrative positions in sports.

Rodgers, the highest-paid player in the NFL this season, is set to make a whopping $50.3 million in 2023, despite the 39-year-old quarterback's future with the Green Bay Packers still unknown.

Behind Rodgers, is Russell Wilson, who reportedly inked a five-year, $245 million deal with the Denver Broncos that includes $165 million guaranteed, last year September.

Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro-Bowler, is now the second highest-paid QB with an average at $49 million per year. Let’s take a look at who sits behind him and Rodgers:

Who is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers remains the top dog in 2023, despite Russell Wilson’s massive deal.

Behind Rodgers and Wilson is Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, who agreed to a five-year extension last summer that has him set to earn $46.1 million this season. Rounding out the top-five are Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who bring in $46 million and $45 million each year, respectively.

Highest NFL QB salaries in 2023

Here are the salary rankings for the top-20 quarterbacks based on average annual value, per Spotrac.

1. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): $50.3 million (3-year, $150.8 million contract)

2. Russell Wilson (Broncos): $49 million (5-year, $245 million contract)

3. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)

4. Deshaun Watson (Browns): $46 million (5-year $230 million contract)

5. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $45 million (10-year $450 million contract)

6. Josh Allen (Bills): $43 million (6-year $258 million contract)

T-7. Matthew Stafford (Rams) $40 million (4-year $160 million contract)

T-7. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): $40 million (4-year, $160 million contract)

9. Kirk Cousins (Vikings): $35 million (1-year $35 million contract)

10. Jared Goff (Lions): $33.5 million (4-year $134 million contract)

11. Carson Wentz (Commanders): $32 million ($4-year 128 million contract)

12. Matt Ryan (Colts): $30 million (5-year $150 million contract)

13. Ryan Tannehill (Titans): $29.5 million (4-year $118 million contract)

14. Jameis Winston (Saints): $14 million (2-year $28 million contract)

15. Marcus Mariota (Falcons): $9.375 million (2-year $18.75 million contract)

16. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): $9.19 million (4-year $36.79 million contract)

17. Joe Burrow (Bengals): $9.04 million (4-year $36.19 million contract)

18. Zach Wilson (Jets) $8.8 million (4-year, $35,150,681 million contract)

19. Trey Lance (49ers) $8.5 million (4-year, $34,105,275 contract)

20. Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) $7.6 million (4-year, $30,275,438 contract)