2022 NFL All-Pro first team includes four Chiefs, four 49ers

The Associated Press has unveiled its 2022 All-Pro team.

The roster comes from votes cast by 50 media members. Expanded voting this year, with all voters selecting a first team and a second team.

The first team consists of four Chiefs and four 49ers, three Raiders, two Eagles, two Vikings, two Cowboys, and two Jets. The Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Bills, Broncos, Steelers, Packers, Commanders, and Patriots each had one participant on the first team.

That’s 16 teams represented on the All-Pro roster. Omitted were the Bengals, Titans, Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Chargers, Giants, Lions, Bears, Panthers, Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Rams, Seahawks, and Cardinals.

Here’s the full first-team roster.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City.

Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas.

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City.

Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas.

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco.

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia.

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland.

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas.

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas.

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets.

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo.

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver.

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco.

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas.

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City.

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay.

Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, New England.

Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington.

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota.

