2022 NFL Preseason: How to watch Patriots vs. Giants on Thursday

How to watch Patriots' preseason opener vs. Giants

Football returns to Foxboro on Thursday night as the New England Patriots open their preseason vs. the New York Giants.

It'll mark the first look at Bill Belichick's new-look offense in game action. The offense has struggled throughout training camp, but the team hopes to carry over some momentum from its bounce-back practice session on Tuesday. As our Phil Perry pointed out, the Patriots' outside zone run scheme has given the offense signs of life. Rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are among the Pats players worth keeping tabs on in the matchup.

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones won't lead the Patriots offense in the preseason opener as Belichick will sit his starters. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe presumably will share the snaps under center.

ESPN's Mike Reiss provided a snapshot of what New England will look like when it takes the field at Gillette Stadium.

The Giants, on the other hand, are expected to roll with their starters for at least the first quarter.

Here's when and where to watch the Patriots' preseason opener vs. the Giants on Thursday night.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: WBZ (Boston), NBC 4 (New York) or NFL Network

Stream: Patriots.com or Giants.com

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub