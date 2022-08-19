2022 NFL Preseason: How to watch Patriots vs. Panthers on TV, live stream

How to watch Patriots vs. Panthers: TV channel, live stream info originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you want to see how Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' new-look offense fares in an actual game setting, you'll have the opportunity Friday night.

The second-year quarterback and most of the Patriots' starters are expected to play in the team's second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium after sitting out New England's preseason debut versus the New York Giants.

While the Patriots' first-teamers won't face Carolina's starters -- the Panthers will alternate quarters at QB between P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral -- Friday night will be a great opportunity for both the offense and the defense.

Jones and the offense can work on their in-game communication with Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick on the sideline, while the defense will aim to build on a strong week of joint practices and further define starting roles at key positions like cornerback.

New England's veterans aren't expected to stay in long, so rookies like QB Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton should see plenty of run as well.

Here's when and where to watch the Patriots' preseason opener vs. the Panthers on Friday night.

What time is Patriots vs. Panthers?

Patriots-Panthers kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 19, at Gillette Stadium.

What TV channel is Patriots vs. Panthers on?

Patriots-Panthers will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and locally on WBZ (Boston) and NBC 4 (New York).

How can I watch Patriots vs. Panthers online?

Both Patriots.com and Panthers.com will broadcast live streams of tonight's Patriots-Panthers game.

What radio channel is Patriots vs. Panthers on?

You can list to Patriots-Panthers on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with play-by-play announcer Bob Socci and color analyst Scott Zolak on the call.