2022 NFL Preseason: What are the NFL roster cut dates?

What are the NFL roster cut dates in 2022?

No one is immune to the stress of tryouts -- not even NFL players.

The preseason has concluded, but there is one more cut-down day that cannot be overlooked. Set right before the regular season, cut-down days mark some of the biggest roster changes throughout the league.

After weeks of offseason acquisitions and training, the front offices are finally narrowing their rosters from 90 players to 53 in preparation for Week 1. While many star players are comfortably established in their positions, it still holds financial and personnel significance for players competing for a job.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL cut-down days.

What is an NFL cut-down day?

In the final weeks between preseason and the regular season, NFL teams shed nearly half their roster in a series of three cut-down days. These are designated across the league, starting with gradual cuts before the third cut-down day when the roster drops to 53.

When is the final NFL roster cut in 2022?

The final of three preseason deadlines for 2022 NFL roster cuts is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 30.

How many NFL players are being cut this week?

NFL roster sizes go from 80 players to 53 players after the third and final preseason game of 2022. This means each NFL team is releasing 27 players this week.

Which NFL players have been cut so far?

Teams started making a significant number of cuts on Monday, though there will be plenty more to come on Tuesday heading into the deadline.

Among the notable initial moves, rookie quarterback Carson Strong was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, receiver Tavon Austin was cut by the Buffalo Bills, receiver Javon Wims was cut by the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Fabian Moreau was cut by the Houston Texans and three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern was cut by the Tennessee Titans.

How many players are on an NFL team?

NFL teams are allowed 53 players on the roster, plus a 16-member practice squad. However, only 47 players -- 48 if the roster includes at least eight offensive linemen -- can suit up per game under the new collective bargaining agreement.

What are the other key dates after NFL cutdowns?

After cut-down days, it’s full steam ahead toward the regular season, which is set to begin Sept. 8. The next major date to keep an eye out for is the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

A complete regular season schedule is available here.