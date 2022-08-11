2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Thursday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway.

After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party.

With two games slated for Thursday night, here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

What NFL preseason games are on tonight?

Four teams are ready to lace up the cleats on Thursday. The first game is between the New York Giants and New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. The second features the Tennessee Titans on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

What times are the NFL preseason games tonight?

The Giants and Patriots are slated for a kickoff time of 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee and Baltimore will start 30 minutes later at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the NFL preseason games tonight

For the Giants-Patriots game, viewers in New York can catch the game on NBC 4. WBZ will carry the game for viewers in Boston. NFL Network will broadcast the game nationally. Both teams will also run live streams on their respective websites.

For the Titans-Ravens contest, local viewers in Tennessee can catch the game on the ABC affiliate WKRN 2 or for free on the Titans mobile app. In Baltimore, NBC affiliate WBAL will broadcast the game and a live stream will be available on the Ravens mobile app.

What are the odds for the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here’s what the odds look like for Thursday’s preseason games, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

New York Giants at New England Patriots:

Spread: Giants -3 (-110), Patriots +3 (-110)

Points total: Over 34 – Giants (-105); Under 34 – Patriots (-115)

Moneyline: Giants (-150), Patriots (+130)

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens:

Spread: Ravens -4 (-105), Titans +4 (-115)

Points total: Over 32.5 – Titans (-110); Under 32.5 – Ravens (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens (-191), Titans (+160)

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.