2022 NFL predictions: 49ers head back to playoffs; Nick Bosa wins award

Maiocco's NFL predictions: 49ers heading back to postseason

There are few question marks on the 49ers’ roster.

The 49ers have some of the best (and highest-paid) players at their positions in the NFL. Players such as Trent Williams, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and others are ready to win.

Now.

But, let’s face it, the player at the game’s most-important position will not be playing his best ball for a while -- certainly, not this season.

Still, quarterback Trey Lance has what it takes to keep things together and steer the 49ers in the right direction.

There will be ups and downs along the way, but we envision the 49ers earning a trip to the postseason for the third time in four seasons. Here is a look at our predictions for the 2022 NFL season:

AFC Standings

AFC WEST

1-Kansas City

2-Las Vegas

3-L.A. Chargers

4-Denver

AFC EAST

1-Buffalo

2-New England

3-Miami

4-N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1-Baltimore

2-Cincinnati

3-Cleveland

4-Pittsburgh

AFC SOUTH

1-Indianapolis

2-Tennessee

3-Houston

4-Jacksonville

AFC Playoffs

First round: (5) Cincinnati over (4) Baltimore; (6) Las Vegas over (3) Indianapolis; (2) Kansas City over (6) L.A. Chargers

Semifinals: (1) Buffalo over Las Vegas; Kansas City over Cincinnati

AFC Championship: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC Standings

NFC WEST

1-L.A. Rams

2-49ERS

3-Arizona

4-Seattle

NFC EAST



1-Philadelphia

2-Dallas

3-Washington

4-N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1-Green Bay

2-Minnesota

3-Detroit

4-Chicago

NFC SOUTH

1-Tampa Bay

2-New Orleans

3-Carolina

4-Atlanta

NFC Playoffs

First round: (5) 49ers over (4) Philadelphia; (6) Minnesota over (3) L.A. Rams; (2) Tampa Bay over (7) Dallas

Semifinals: (1) Green Bay over Minnesota; Tampa Bay over 49ers

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Green Bay over Buffalo

NFL Awards

MVP/Offensive Player of the Year: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Defensive Player of the Year: DE Nick Bosa, 49ers

Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia

Comeback Player of Year: RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Breece Hall, N.Y. Jets

Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia

