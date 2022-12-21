2022 NFL playoffs: Which teams can clinch in Week 16?

The sugarplums of playoffs are dancing in the heads of select fanbases throughout the NFL. Week 16 presents more opportunities for teams to clinch or improve their positioning in the postseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs already won the AFC West. They will get a home playoff game.

The Buffalo Bills are assured a spot in the postseason for the fourth straight year, but they have not locked up the division.

The Philadelphia Eagles similarly have a playoff berth, but can secure the division and No. 1 seed in the NFC this week.

The Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North and will get a home playoff game. The same can be said for the San Francisco 49ers and their winning the NFC West.

The Dallas Cowboys are also in the postseason.

Here is a look at the scenarios for playoff qualification and more in Week 16.

Baltimore Ravens — secure a playoff berth

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The Ravens (9-5) can’t just get in with a win. They also need a Miami Dolphins loss or tie plus either a New England Patriots loss or tie, or a New York Jets loss or tie. They can also get in with a win and a Patriots loss or tie plus a Jets loss or tie. Basically the Ravens and two AFC East teams not named the Buffalo Bills have to loss or tie.

Here is a list of the seven insane scenarios where the Ravens can tie and get in, but only if any one of these other combination happens:

BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

Buffalo Bills — win the AFC East

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Basically the Bills win or the Dolphins lose or tie and that hands the AFC East to Buffalo.

Cincinnati Bengals — secure a playoff berth

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Bengals can settle on a playoff berth with either a win or a Jets tie or loss.

Los Angeles Chargers — secure a playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts — Mon., Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Justin Herbert can finally see the postseason, but the Chargers need to win and get a little more help.

The first part of the equation is the Las Vegas Raiders have to lose or tie.

Then, either the the Patriots lose and the Jets lose, or the Patriots lose, the Jets tie, and the Dolphins lose, or the Patriots tie, the Jets lose, and the Dolphins lose.

New York Giants — secure a playoff berth

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings — Sat., Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The Giants have to win and also get a little magic from elsewhere.

The first scenario involves Washington losing and the Detroit Lions losing.

The second involves a Washington loss and the Seattle Seahawks losing.

The third scenario that doesn’t involve Washington would need the Lions and Seahawks to both lose.

Philadelphia Eagles — win NFC East, lock up home-field advantage

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys — Sat., Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

The Eagles win and Santa Claus comes to Philly with the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

If the Eagles want to take the scenic route, they need to tie and the Vikings to either lose or tie.

