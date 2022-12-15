2022 NFL playoffs: Which teams can clinch in Week 15?

The middle of December means the unleashing of the playoff-clinching multiverse.

The Philadelphia Eagles already clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the New York Giants in Week 14. The NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference can’t be decided just yet.

The same goes for the AFC. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills can get playoff berths, the No. 1 seed is still being contested, even with the Bills the presumptive No. 1 thanks to their head-to-head victory over Kansas City.

Here is a look at which teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 and what the paths look like to do so:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins (8-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (10-3), Sat., Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network

What is at stake: playoff berth

All the Bills have to do is win. It is that simple. The AFC East will still have to be decided over the coming weeks.

If they want to take the scenic route, it would involve tying with the Dolphins along with a Los Angeles Chargers loss.

Another complicated path is for the Bills to tie, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots both to lose.

The most convoluted way Buffalo could clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 would be if they tied, the Jets lost, and both the Patriots and Chargers tie in their respective games.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs. Houston Texans (1-11-1), Sun., Dec. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

What is at stake: AFC West division title

All the Chiefs have to do is beat the Texans, which shouldn’t be too hard. Ask 11 of the 13 teams they’ve faced this year.

If the Chargers lose, the Chiefs will also clinch the AFC West. Of course, that could hurt Kansas City’s quest for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

A Chiefs tie and a Chargers tie also warrants them the division crown.

Kansas City can punch their ticket for a generic playoff berth with a tie and either of the following occurring:

Jets loss plus Patriots loss

Dolphins loss plus Patriots loss plus Jets tie

Dolphins loss plus Jets loss plus Patriots tie

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), Sun., Dec. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

What is at stake: playoff berth

If the Cowboys beat the Jaguars, they are in the postseason.

The Cowboys can also get in if they tie and the Seattle Seahawks lose or tie.

However, if the Cowboys tie, the New York-Washington game cannot end in a tie.

If the Cowboys lose, the Seahawks have to also lose plus the Detroit Lions losing or tying.

Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-3), Sat., Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

What is at stake: NFC North division title

All Minnesota has to do is win or tie, or the Lions have to lose or tie.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs. Seattle Seahawks (7-6), Thur., Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video

What is at stake: NFC West division title

The 49ers beat the Seahawks and they earn their first division title since 2019.

