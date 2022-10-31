When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start? Team predictions and odds

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As we reach the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the excitement of predicting the playoff picture is beginning to set in.

Through Week 8, the only team to remain undefeated in the NFC East leader, the Philadelphia Eagles, boasting an impressive 7-0 record.

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) have the top spot in the AFC East while the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) lead the NFC North.

As teams lock into the second half of the NFL season, let’s take a look at when the 2022 NFL playoffs begin and what the postseason picture looks like:

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs end?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will end with the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Which teams are in the playoffs?

Through Week 8 of the NFL regular season, here is the 2022 AFC playoff picture:

In a Playoff Spot

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-1 (AFC East leader)

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2 (AFC South leader)

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2 (AFC West leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3 (AFC North leader)

5. New York Jets, 5-3 (First Wild Card)

6. Miami Dolphins, 5-3 (Second Wild Card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3 (Third Wild Card)

On the Bubble

8. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3

9. New England Patriots, 4-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-4-1

Here is the 2022 NFC playoff picture:

In a Playoff Spot

Philadelphia Eagles, 7-0 (NFC East leader)

Minnesota Vikings, 6-1 (NFC North leader)

Seattle Seahawks, 5-3 (NFC West leader)

Atlanta Falcons, 4-4 (NFC South leader)

Dallas Cowboys, 6-2 (First Wild Card)

New York Giants, 6-2 (Second Wild Card)

San Francisco 49ers, 4-4 (Third Wild Card)

On the Bubble

Washington Commanders, 4-4

Los Angeles Rams, 3-4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Which team is expected to win the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills have the best chance to win Super Bowl LVII through Week 8 of the regular season, according to PointsBet.

Here are the eight teams with the best odds:

Buffalo Bills, +250

Philadelphia Eagles, +500

Kansas City Chiefs, +650

San Francisco 49ers, +1200

Baltimore Ravens, +1400

Dallas Cowboys, +1400

Minnesota Vikings, +1400

Cincinnati Bengals, +200