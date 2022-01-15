2022 NFL Playoffs scores, schedule for Wild Card Weekend: Bracket, results for AFC, NFC games today
The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule.
2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Sunday, January 16
(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
Monday, January 17
(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket
Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.
