2022 NFL playoffs: Who can qualify and how in Week 17?

The playoff picture is becoming clearer, but there still remains much to be sorted out for the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East and will host a home playoff game, as will the Kansas City Chiefs. Who is the number one seed has yet to be determined.

As for the rest of the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers are assured a ticket to the postseason.

On the NFC side, the only division winners are the Minnesota Vikings (NFC North) and San Francisco 49ers (NFC West).

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only playoff qualifiers outside of clinching a division in the NFC. Both are still vying for the NFC East, which has the added benefit of gaining the No. 1 seed.

Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 17.

Buffalo Bills (12-3) — lock up the No. 1 seed

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Mon., Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

The Bills can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss. The Chiefs host the 4-11 Denver Broncos on Sunday, and haven’t lost to their AFC West rivals since 2015. Nevertheless the Bills should get an idea of their part to clinch the No. 1 by Monday night.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) — win the AFC North

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Mon., Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

On the other side of the coin, the Bengals clinch the AFC North with a win plus a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals can also win the AFC North if they tie and the Ravens lose.

Just like the Bills, the Bengals’ path becomes clearer by kickoff on Monday night.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) — qualify for the playoffs

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, Sun., Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

The Dolphins are finally in the playoffs with a win plus a New York Jets loss or tie.

Miami can also qualify with a tie plus a Jets loss plus a Steelers loss or tie.

New York Giants (8-6-1) — qualify for the playoffs

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants, Sun., Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

All the Giants have to do to clinch a playoff berth is win. That’s it.

The more scenic routes include the following:

Giants tie + Seattle loss or tie + Washington loss or tie OR Giants tie + Seattle loss or tie + Detroit loss or tie OR Giants tie + Washington loss or tie + Detroit loss or tie + Green Bay loss or tie OR Seattle loss + Washington loss OR Washington loss + Detroit loss + Green Bay loss

There is even a scenario where if Seattle loses, Detroit loses, and Green Bay ties or loses, the Giants are in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) — lock up No. 1 seed, win NFC East

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sun., Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

The Eagles win the NFC East with a win over the Saints, or the Dallas Cowboys lose or tie against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles also clinch home-field advantage with a win. Other scenarios that give them home-field advantage are if they tie and the Minnesota Vikings lose or tie, or the Cowboys lose or tie plus the Vikings lose plus the San Francisco 49ers lose or tie.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) — win the NFC South

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sun., Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Just win. No one else needs to lose or tie.

Washington Commanders (7-7-1) — qualify for the playoffs

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders, Sun., Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Washington can clinch a playoff spot with a win, but they will also need a little help.

The Seattle Seahawks have to lose on top of the Detroit Lions losing and then the Green Bay Packers losing or tying.

