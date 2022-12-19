2022 NFL playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down Week 15 NFC, AFC standings, impact of Patriots’ last-minute loss

For Week 15 of the NFL season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock to bring his political and numerical expertise to the playoff picture. He’ll break down all the wins and losses and what they mean for each team’s hopes of a postseason berth, including the essential matchup between the Giants and Commanders on Sunday Night Football. After playing to a tie Week 13, both teams stand at 7-5-1, and their Week 15 meeting will have a major impact in the NFC.

Already this weekend we’ve seen the 49ers secure the NFC West and the Vikings mount a historic comeback for a win over the Colts and ownership of the NFC North, as well as clinching victories for the Bills and Chiefs. We’ve also seen the Cowboys falter against the Jaguars in an OT loss and the Jets suffer a tough defeat at the hands of the Lions that had some questioning Robert Saleh’s clock management. But still to come is that NFC East showdown between the Giants and the Commanders.

Outside of the NFC, Kornacki dives into the impact of the Patriots’ wild last-minute loss to the Raiders, and what impacts it will have elsewhere in the AFC – watch that breakdown below:

2022-23 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings – Week 15

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

X – Clinched playoff berth

