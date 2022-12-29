2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

Week 17 on Sunday Night Football features a fierce rivalry between Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

RELATED: How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens – TV/Live Stream info for Sunday Night Football Week 17

Where do the Steelers and Ravens stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 17?

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) are still fighting for a Wild Card spot after last week’s 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve–the team’s fourth win in their last five games. The Steelers enter Week 17 tied on record with the Patriots, Jets, and Titans who all sit just one game behind the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh faces elimination this week with a loss or a Miami Dolphins win. Additionally, head coach Mike Tomlin who has been with the Steelers for 16 years, could earn his first losing season if the Steelers do not win their next two games.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 Playoff Picture – Five AFC Teams Have Clinched, Two More Spots Remain

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens already clinched a playoff berth after last Saturday’s 17-9 win against the Falcons and enter Week 17 just one game behind Cincinnati for the AFC North lead. The Ravens will win the AFC North if they win their next two games–which includes a battle with the Bengals in Week 18. However, Cincinnati can take the division title on Monday with a win against the Bills and a Ravens loss.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP

Story continues

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 17 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Steelers vs Ravens match up.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 playoff picture – Giants, Bucs would clinch NFC playoff berths with wins this week

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17:

Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (114-) – Monday, January 2 (8:30 PM ET)

The Buffalo Bills can clinch homefield advantage and the AFC’s only first-round bye this Monday with the following:

A win against the Bengals AND a Kansas City Chiefs loss against the Broncos on Sunday (1:00 PM ET).

The Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North division title with the following:

A win against the Bills AND a Ravens loss/tie against the Steelers on Sunday (8:20 PM ET)

OR

A tie against the Bills AND a Ravens loss.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) vs New England Patriots (7-8) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00PM ET)

The Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

A Dolphins win against the Patriots AND NY Jets loss against the Seahawks on Sunday (4:05 PM ET) AND a Steelers loss/tie.

NY Giants (8-6-1) vs Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The NY Giants can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

A NY Giants win against the Colts

OR

A tie against the Colts AND a Seahawks loss/tie AND a Commanders loss/tie against the Browns on Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

OR

A tie against the Colts AND a Seahawks loss/tie AND a Lions loss/tie against the Bears on Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

OR

A tie against the Colts AND a Commanders loss/tie AND a Lions loss/tie AND a Packers loss or tie against the Vikings on Sunday (4:25 PM ET)

OR

A Seahawks loss AND a Commanders loss

OR

A Seahawk loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss/tie

OR

A Commanders loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) vs New Orleans Saints (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title with the following:

An Eagles win/tie against the Saints on Sunday

OR

A Cowboys loss/tie against the Titans on Thursday (8:15 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch homefield advantage and the NFC’s lone first-round bye with the following:

An Eagles win on Sunday

OR

An Eagles tie AND a Vikings loss/tie

OR

A Cowboys loss/tie AND a Vikings loss AND a 49ers loss/tie against the Raiders on Sunday (4:05 PM ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) vs Carolina Panthers (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division title with the following:

A Buccaneers win against the Panthers on Sunday

Washington Commanders (7-7-1) vs Cleveland Browns (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Washington Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

A Commanders win AND a Seahawks loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss/tie

AFC Standings – Week 17

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

x-Buffalo Bills (12-3) yx-Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) x-Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) x-Baltimore Ravens (10-5) x-LA Chargers (9-6) Miami Dolphins (8-7

In the Hunt:

New England Patriots (7-8)

New York Jets (7-8)

Tennessee Titans (7-8)

NFC Standings – Week 17

x-Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) yx-Minnesota Vikings (12-3) yx-San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) x-Dallas Cowboys (11-4) New York Giants (8-6-1) Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

In the Hunt:

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Which AFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 17?

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

LA Chargers

Which NFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 17?

Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Week 17?

The Bears, Browns, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

When: Sunday, January 1

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in Pittsburgh (Again); Dak Prescott Channels Childhood for Comeback

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF originally appeared on NBCSports.com