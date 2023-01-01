2022 NFL playoff picture, updates Week 17: Steve Kornacki breaks down odds and standings for AFC, NFC postseason teams

It’s the penultimate week of the 2022 NFL regular season and several playoff berths are already locked up, including for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings. But there’s also plenty we still don’t know and lots of action still to come in Week 17 and Week 18. Who will emerge with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC? Who will secure the crowded wild card spots in the seven-team playoff picture on both sides of the equation?

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Great news: Esteemed political analyst Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to tackle all the matchups, probabilities and odds for the games that matter in the 2022 playoff picture. Tune in at 7pm ET on NBC and Peacock before the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens to get Kornacki’s breakdown on all things postseason, from the state of the NFC South to the fight for the final playoff spots in the AFC.

RELATED: How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: TV, live stream info for today’s Sunday Night Football game

Follow along below for live updates throughout Sunday, as well as insights and takeaways from Kornacki and the Football Night in America crew starting tonight at 7pm ET before Sunday Night Football.

Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2016

With a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants clinched a playoff spot for 2022, their first since the 2016 season. Jones had four total touchdowns on the day (2 pass, 2 rush) and at 9-6-1, the G-men are headed to the postseason.

The New York Giants are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2016!#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/sQeG1DC9M0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2023

PFT Recap: Giants lock down playoff berth with 38-10 win

Story continues

2022-23 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings – Week 17

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

X – Clinched playoff berth

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 NFL playoff picture, updates Week 17: Steve Kornacki breaks down odds and standings for AFC, NFC postseason teams originally appeared on NBCSports.com