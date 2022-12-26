2022 NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC standings, scenarios entering Week 17

NFL playoff picture: How loss to Bengals impacts Patriots' position in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost their second consecutive game Saturday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. but it wasn't a fatal blow to their playoff chances.

It's a long shot, but the Patriots still have a chance to sneak into the postseason despite their uninspiring 7-8 record. FiveThirtyEight's predictive model gives them an 11 percent chance to clinch a playoff berth following the defeat.

New England nearly pulled off a Christmas miracle at Gillette Stadium, cutting a 22-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter. It had the ball at Cincinnati's five-yard line with a minute to go and a chance to take the lead, but Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble ruined any chance of a comeback.

The Pats still hold the No. 8 spot in the AFC standings and will hope for a Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. A Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday also would help their cause.

UPDATE: The Dolphins kept the Patriots' playoff hopes alive by losing to the Packers on Sunday. Click here for an updated NFL Playoff Picture and standings entering Week 17.

If the Dolphins lose, the Patriots will have a chance to make things interesting when the two teams face off in Week 17. They will wrap up their regular season with a trip to Buffalo.

Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture after Saturday's events.

In a Playoff Spot

On the Bubble

8. New England Patriots, 7-8

9. New York Jets, 7-8

10. Tennessee Titans, 7-8

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-8

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9

13. Cleveland Browns, 6-9