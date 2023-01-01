2022 NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC standings, scenarios entering Week 18
NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It all comes down to next week's regular-season finale as the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday.
The Patriots treated the Gillette Stadium crowd to a crucial win over the Miami Dolphins in their final home game of the season. Safety Kyle Dugger came through with the play of the game: a go-ahead pick-six of Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater late in the third quarter. From there, Mac Jones added a TD pass to Jakobi Meyers and the Patriots held on to escape with a 23-21 victory.
New England improved to 8-8 on the season to leapfrog Miami for the No. 7 seed in the AFC. The playoff-clinching scenario for Week 18 is straightforward, but it won't be easy: beat the division-leading Buffalo Bills on the road.
The Pats have lost three consecutive games against Buffalo, including a 47-17 playoff loss at Orchard Park. They lost to the Bills at home in Week 13, 24-10.
Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture after the 1 p.m. ET slate. This post will be updated as more games are played.
In a Playoff Spot
Kansas City Chiefs, 13-3 (AFC West winner)
Buffalo Bills, 12-3 (AFC East winner)
Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4 (AFC North leader)
Jacksonville Jaguars, 8-8 (AFC South leader)
Baltimore Ravens, 10-5 (First wild card)
Los Angeles Chargers, 9-6 (Second wild card)
New England Patriots, 8-8 (Third wild card)
On the Bubble
8. Miami Dolphins, 8-8
9. New York Jets, 7-8
10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-8
11. Tennessee Titans, 7-9
12. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9