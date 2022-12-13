2022 NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC standings, scenarios entering Week 15

NFL playoff picture: How Patriots' position improved with win vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots haven't played very well over the last couple weeks, but they will enter Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season in a playoff spot.

The Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on the road in Monday night's Week 14 game at State Farm Stadium to end a run of back-to-back losses and improve their record to 7-6. The victory launched the Patriots from ninth place to the No. 7 seed and the third wild card playoff spot in the AFC.

The Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets are all 7-6. New England owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over New York and the win percentage in conference games tiebreaker over Los Angeles.

Even though the Patriots are in a playoff spot, FiveThirtyEight's predictive model gives New England just a 39 percent chance to reach the postseason. One reason for those low odds is the Patriots' tough remaining schedule. New England's final three opponents have a combined record of 27-12.

Here a look at the remainder of the Patriots' regular-season schedule:

Another reason why these last four games will be tough is they all feature an ultra-talented quarterback/wide receiving combo that the Patriots defense will need to shut down.

Making matters even worse for the Patriots is the fact that all four of their remaining opponents should have something to play for in these games, whether that's the No. 1 seed, winning a division title or just getting into the playoffs.

Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture through Week 14.

Story continues

In a Playoff Spot

Buffalo Bills, 10-3 (AFC East leader) Kansas City Chiefs, 10-3 (AFC West leader) Baltimore Ravens, 9-4 (AFC North leader) Tennessee Titans, 7-6 (AFC South leader) Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4 (First wild card) Miami Dolphins, 8-5 (Second wild card) New England Patriots, 7-6 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 7-6

9. New York Jets, 7-6

10. Jacksonville Jaguars, 5-8

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-8

12. Cleveland Browns, 5-8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-8