2022 NFL passing yards leaders after Week 15

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and there’s a runaway leader atop this year’s passing yards list.

Here are the league leaders in passing yards after Week 15:

1. Patrick Mahomes

4,496 yards

2. Justin Herbert

4,019 yards

3. Tom Brady

3,897 yards

4. Joe Burrow

3,885 yards

5. Josh Allen

3,857 yards

6. Kirk Cousins

3,818 yards

7. Geno Smith

3,671 yards

8. Jared Goff

3,604 yards

9. Trevor Lawrence

3,520 yards

10. Jalen Hurts

3,472 yards

