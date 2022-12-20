Breaking News:

2022 NFL passing yards leaders after Week 15

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and there’s a runaway leader atop this year’s passing yards list.

Here are the league leaders in passing yards after Week 15:

1. Patrick Mahomes

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

4,496 yards

2. Justin Herbert

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

4,019 yards

3. Tom Brady

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

3,897 yards

4. Joe Burrow

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

3,885 yards

5. Josh Allen

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

3,857 yards

6. Kirk Cousins

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3,818 yards

7. Geno Smith

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3,671 yards

8. Jared Goff

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

3,604 yards

9. Trevor Lawrence

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

3,520 yards

10. Jalen Hurts

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

3,472 yards

