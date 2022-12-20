2022 NFL passing yards leaders after Week 15
Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and there’s a runaway leader atop this year’s passing yards list.
Here are the league leaders in passing yards after Week 15:
1. Patrick Mahomes
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
4,496 yards
2. Justin Herbert
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
4,019 yards
3. Tom Brady
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
3,897 yards
4. Joe Burrow
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
3,885 yards
5. Josh Allen
(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
3,857 yards
6. Kirk Cousins
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
3,818 yards
7. Geno Smith
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
3,671 yards
8. Jared Goff
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
3,604 yards
9. Trevor Lawrence
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
3,520 yards
10. Jalen Hurts
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3,472 yards