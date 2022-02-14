2022 NFL Offseason Team Previews









Just like that, the longest NFL season to date is in the books. With an extra week added to the schedule, the first 17-game season was as thrilling and jam-packed as ever. From Week 1 kickoff all the way through the Rams being crowned Super Bowl LVI champions, we are happy to have shared every exciting moment with you and thank you for taking the ride with us. Hopefully you channeled your inner #RamsHouse and navigated yourself to a fantasy football championship or two along the way.

With the confetti having settled, everyone's eyes immediately turn toward the 2022 offseason and how NFL Free Agency and the NFL Draft will play out. We here at NBC Sports EDGE are doing the same, as our own Kyle Dvorchak has begun the immense task of conducting a full offseason preview for every team in the league. From now until all 32 teams have been analyzed, Kyle will release a column following the order of the first round of the 2022 draft. You can find each column written so far, as well as the full order and each column's planned release date below.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

2021 NFL Offseason Team Preview Schedule

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions | Tuesday 2/15

3. Houston Texans | Tuesday 2/15

4. New York Jets | Thursday 2/17

5. New York Giants | Thursday 2/17

6. Carolina Panthers | Friday 2/18

7. Chicago Bears | Monday 2/21

8. Atlanta Falcons | Tuesday 2/22

9. Denver Broncos | Tuesday 2/22

10. Seattle Seahawks | Thursday 2/24

11. Washington Commanders | Thursday 2/24

12. Minnesota Vikings | Friday 2/25

13. Cleveland Browns | Monday 2/28

14. Baltimore Ravens | Tuesday 3/1

15. Miami Dolphins | Tuesday 3/1

16. Indianapolis Colts | Thursday 3/3

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Thursday 3/3

18. New Orleans Saints | Friday 3/4

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Monday 3/7

Story continues

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Tuesday 3/8

21. New England Patriots | Tuesday 3/8

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Thursday 3/10

23. Arizona Cardinals | Thursday 3/10

24. Dallas Cowboys | Friday 3/11

25. Buffalo Bills | Monday 3/14

26. Tennessee Titans | Tuesday 3/15

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tuesday 3/15

28. Green Bay Packers | Thursday 3/17

29. San Francisco 49ers | Thursday 3/17

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Friday 3/18

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Monday 3/21

32. Los Angeles Rams | Tuesday 3/22

Key Dates to Know in the NFL Offseason:

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

March 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET: Franchise & Transition Tags deadline

March 14 – 16: Legal negotiating window ahead of NFL Free Agency

March 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET: New League Year & Free Agency Begin

April 4: New Coaches Can Begin Offseason Workout Programs

April 18: All Other Coaches Can Begin Offseason Workout Programs

April 28-30: The 2021 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!