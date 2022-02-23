2022 NFL offseason: Important dates to know for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams won’t waste any time transitioning from their Super Bowl win to preparing for next season after playing into mid-February as the world champions. Free agency is right around the corner, as is the 2022 NFL draft.

There are several important dates to know as the offseason gets underway, which we’ve outlined here. For a team with several marquee free agents and a serious lack of draft capital, it’ll be an interesting spring for the Rams.

Feb. 22 – March 8: Window to use franchise/transition tag

Teams have about two weeks to place the franchise tag on eligible players, though the Rams are highly unlikely to use the tag this year. They don’t have much cap space and their top free agents, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., could likely be signed for less than their franchise tag amounts.

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine

The combine will once again be held in Indianapolis this year, bringing together the top draft prospects for weigh-ins and on-field workouts. Every team will be in attendance and we’ll likely hear from Sean McVay and Les Snead during their press conferences. This is one of the most important weeks of the offseason, not only for draft purposes, but for trade negotiations with GMs and coaches coming together in Indy.

March 14-16: Legal tampering period for pending free agents

Three days before free agency begins, the NFL allows teams to speak with the agents of pending free agents. They can negotiate terms of their contracts and discuss all the details of those deals, but players can’t sign on the dotted line until March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Rams have several key free agents set to hit the market, from Von Miller to Odell Beckham Jr. to Austin Corbett. They can sign those players before free agency begins to prevent them from hitting the market.

But once March 14 hits, players’ agents can begin talking to other teams, which allows them to gauge outside interest.

March 16: New league year and free agency begin at 4 p.m. ET

The new league year begins on March 16 this year, commencing at 4 p.m. ET. That’s also the official start of free agency, which is when teams can sign players to contracts.

Before the new league year begins, every team must be below the salary cap of $208.2 million for 2022. The Rams will need to make several moves ahead of that deadline, currently sitting $21.6 million over the cap.

April 18: All teams can begin offseason workout programs

Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workouts on April 4, giving them an extra two weeks before teams with returning coaches can start their workout programs. The Rams, barring the sudden retirement of Sean McVay, will be in the later group that begins workouts on April 18.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

Troy Reeder, Matt Gay, Travin Howard, Jamil Demby and Coleman Shelton will all be restricted free agents this offseason, which means the Rams can tender them at a first-round, second-round or original-round level. Players who are tendered can also receive offers from other teams who want to sign them.

April 22 is the final day for those tendered restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30: 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas

Technically, the draft begins on April 29 for the Rams, who won’t have a selection until the third round. But on April 28, the draft will take place in Las Vegas where the top college prospects will learn where they’ll be spending the first few years of their NFL careers.

