2022 NFL offseason: Important dates for the Eagles

The NFL is currently racing towards the playoffs, but it’s never too early for the league to start looking towards 2022.

Whether it be free agency, the draft, or offseason practice schedules, the NFL keeps a running schedule on a year-to-year basis, and the 2022 schedule was just released.

Here are some of the most important dates.

January 10

Clubs may begin signing their own free agent players for the 2022 season.

January 17

Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility. A list of

underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2022 NFL Draft will be sent to clubs

on January 21.

January 28-29

South Carolina State defensive back Kendall Moultrie (21) intercepts a pass against Jackson State during the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday December 18, 2021.

HBCU Combine, University of South Alabama: Mobile, Alabama.

February 3

East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 5

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium: Mobile, Alabama.

February 6

NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 13

Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, California.

February 14

Waiver system begins for 2022.

February 19

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders during the Celebration Bowl.

HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium: New Orleans, Louisiana

February 22

First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players

March 1-7

NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana

