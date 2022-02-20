2022 NFL offseason: Important dates for Seahawks fans to know

We are now one week removed from the Super Bowl and entering the quietest portion of the calendar year for NFL news. Things will begin picking up again soon, though – beginning with the NFL Combine in Indianapolis March 1.

Here are several important dates for Seahawks fans to know this offseason.

March 1-7: The NFL Combine

March 8: Franchise/transition tag deadline

March 14-16: The 'legal tampering' period

March 16: Free agency, trading period officially begins

March 27-30: Annual league meeting

April 18: Offseason program begins

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign

April 27: Deadline for right of first refusal on RFAs

April 28-30: The 2022 NFL draft

