2022 NFL offseason: Important dates for Seahawks fans to know
We are now one week removed from the Super Bowl and entering the quietest portion of the calendar year for NFL news. Things will begin picking up again soon, though – beginning with the NFL Combine in Indianapolis March 1.
Here are several important dates for Seahawks fans to know this offseason.
March 1-7: The NFL Combine
March 8: Franchise/transition tag deadline
March 14-16: The 'legal tampering' period
March 16: Free agency, trading period officially begins
March 27-30: Annual league meeting
April 18: Offseason program begins
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign
April 27: Deadline for right of first refusal on RFAs
April 28-30: The 2022 NFL draft
