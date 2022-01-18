2022 NFL offseason: Important dates for the Jaguars

As Jacksonville enters a crucial offseason following a 3-14 season, there’s a lot of work to be done. This team needs to find a replacement for coach Urban Meyer, who was fired 13 games into his first season, and the Jaguars also have to find a way to add talent to the roster to aid in the development of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, both through free agency and the draft.

The league has released its full calendar of important 2022 offseason dates, and here are the key ones that Jags fans will need to keep an eye on over the next few months.

Jan. 22

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, with former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Jeff Fisher serving as the two head coaches.

Jan. 28

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

The HBCU combine will take place at the University of South Alabama in Mobile with more than 40 players in attendance.

Feb. 3

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Feb. 5

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, giving the Jags an opportunity to scout some of the top upperclassmen prospects in the draft.

Feb. 14

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL waiver period begins, and with the Jags picking first overall, they will also have the top priority for claiming any waived players.

Feb. 19

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Yulman Stadium.

March 1-7

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on March 1 in Indianapolis.

March 8

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The deadline to designate either franchise or transition tags is at 4 p.m. EST. The Jaguars have two real potential franchise tag candidates in receiver DJ Chark Jr. and tackle Cam Robinson. Both have expiring deals, but tagging Robinson would prove pricey as he also played under the franchise tag in 2021.

Story continues

March 16

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The new league year and the free agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST. Without many big contracts, the Jaguars are expected to have among the most available cap space in the league, with the team currently projected to have more than $60 million to spend.

April 4

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags will be permitted to begin offseason workouts along with every other team hiring a new head coach. Team’s with returning coaches will have to wait two more weeks to April 18 to begin workouts.

April 28-30

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.

The Jaguars have the first overall pick once again, and they also currently are slated to make 11 other picks, though six of those are in the final two rounds.

May 2

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The deadline to pick up the fifth-year option on players taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. That applies to fourth-year player Josh Allen, whose option the Jags will almost certainly pick up.

May 6-9 or May 13-16

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Teams are permitted to hold a three-day rookie minicamp on either of the two weekends following the 2022 NFL draft.

1

1