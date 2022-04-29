2022 NFL odds: A.J. Brown trade gives Eagles boost in NFC East, Super Bowl chances

A.J. Brown trade gives Eagles boost in NFC East, Super Bowl odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wide receiver A.J. Brown hasn’t even had time to sport the Eagles colors, yet he has already made an impact.

Per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet, the Eagles’ odds have shifted in a favorable direction in a variety of futures.

Check out the numbers before and after Howie Roseman’s decision to trade for the one-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Super Bowl: +5000 before trade, +3300 after

NFC Championship: +2200 before, +1600 after

NFC East: +325 before, +250 after

Regular season wins (over 8.5) -110 before, -130 after

To make playoffs - yes: +115 before, -105 after

No question he gives Jalen Hurts that much needed top target to go along with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders.

Brown is entering his fourth NFL season. As Ray Didinger stated on our NFL draft reaction show On The Clock, there could be some cause for concern as his production dipped from year 2 to year 3.

2020 - 70 receptions, 1075 rec. yds., 11 TD

2021 - 63 receptions, 869 rec. yds., 5 TD

1651198887

There could be a variety of reasons his numbers with the Titans were down, including running back Derrick Henry missing the final nine games of the regular season. Brown has also yet to play a full season in the NFL.

Regardless, the Eagles are locked in on the 24-year old Brown through the 2026 season. He’s already been working out with Hurts this offseason prior to the trade so the hope is they will jell instantly.