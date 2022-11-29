2022 NFL MVP: Jalen Hurts gains in MVP race after historic performance

Jalen Hurts gains in MVP race after historic performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Week 12 of the NFL season in the books, and the NFL MVP race is nearly over. One candidate is doing his best to put heat on the leader, but will it be enough? Let’s look at the latest odds with six weeks remaining.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: -169 (Last week: -160)

Mahomes didn’t have a fantastic game (27/42, 320 yds, TD/INT), but he didn’t do much to hurt his standing as the runaway favorite. He continues to be far and away the league leader in passing yards per game (325.9) and passing TD (29). This week the Chiefs hit the road to battle the Bengals.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: +375 (Last week: +600)

Hurts has definitely taken a bite out of Mahomes’ lead here, and all it took was a historical performance from the Eagles signal-caller. Hurts became the first player in NFL history to throw for 150 yards and 2 scores, and also rush for 150 yards in a regular season game in the team’s 40-33 win over the Packers. He faces an uphill climb, but if he continues playing at this level, he’ll have a puncher’s chance. The Eagles face a tough matchup next week at home against the Titans.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB: +500 (Last week: +650)

Tua did what he was supposed to do against a team like the lowly Houston Texans: dominate. He threw for 299 yards and a score, and watched the last quarter-and-a-half from the sidelines after building a 30-0 lead. He leads the league in passer rating (115.7) and yards per attempt (9.0), and has his squad in contention for its first AFC East title in 14 years. Week 12 will be a tall order, on the road against the 49ers.

Josh Allen, Bills QB: +1400 (Last week: +650)

Allen’s team escaped Detroit on Thanksgiving with a last-second win, and played very well. He finished with 331 total yards (78 rushing) and three total TD (one rushing) in a 28-25 victory over the Lions. He and the Bills keep winning, yet he keeps fading from the race, in large part due to the pay of Hurts and Tagovailoa in front of him. This week Buffalo will stay on the road to take on the Patriots.

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB: +1400 (Last week: +2600)

Burrow’s odds get a boost this week on the heels of a strong performance on the road, in a 20-16 win over division rival Tennessee. Burrow threw for 270 yards and ran for 32 more. He connected on a 27-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins to break a 13-13 tie early in the fourth quarter, and ground out the last 6:07 of the game, never letting the Titans offense back on the field. This week he’ll go head-to-head with Mahomes in a battle of MVP candidates.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: +6000 (Last week: +2600)

Jackson had a dynamite game against the Jaguars, accounting for 343 total yards (89 rushing) and a TD pass with 2:02 left to give his team a 27-20 lead over Jacksonville. However, the Ravens defense let the Jags march right back down the field, allowing a TD and a 2-point conversion to cough up a 28-27 loss. Jackson and the Ravens should get well this week at home against Denver.