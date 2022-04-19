2022 NFL mock draft: Where nine former Vols are slated to be selected, draft status

The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28–30 in Paradise, Nevada.

Four former Vols took part in the 2022 NFL scouting combine March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Defensive lineman Matthew Butler, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive lineman Cade Mays and defensive back Alontae Taylor competed at the scouting combine.

The University of Tennessee held its pro day March 30 at Anderson Training Center.

In addition to Butler, Jones Jr., Mays and Taylor, former Vols Ja’Quain Blakely (defensive line), Kenneth George Jr. (defensive back), Theo Jackson (defensive back), JaVonta Payton (wide receiver) and Donovan Slates (linebacker) took part in Tennessee’s pro day.

Ahead of the NFL draft, CBS Sports released its seven-round mock draft on Tuesday. Below are where former Vols are projected to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

New Orleans: Round 3 (98th overall) Alontae Taylor, defensive back

Alontae Taylor #DB29 of the Tennessee runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Chicago: Round 5 (150th overall) Cade Mays, offensive line

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Dallas: Round 5 (167th overall) Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Dallas: Round 6 (193rd overall): Matthew Butler, defensive line

March 5, 2022; Indianapolis; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted: Ja'Quain Blakely, defensive line

Ja’Quain Blakely. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Undrafed: Kenneth George Jr., defensive back

Kenneth George Jr.. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story continues

Undrafted: Theo Jackson, defensive back

Theo Jackson. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Undrafted: JaVonta Payton, wide receiver

JaVonta Payton. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Undrafted: Donovan Slates, linebacker

Tennessee linebacker Donovan Slates does a drill at Tennessee Football Pro Day at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

1

1