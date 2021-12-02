2022 NFL mock draft: Where have all the QBs gone?

If you need a quarterback at the top of the 2022 NFL draft, you’re better off waiting until next year.

If you need a blue-chip defender or a top-shelf blocker, on the other hand, you’re in luck.

This year’s draft class is loaded with top talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball, as well as stellar prospects at every level on defense. While the quarterback class is weak, there are a few intriguing prospects who could end up developing into franchise players at the game’s most important position.

How might things shake out in the early rounds of the 2022 draft? Here’s our latest stab at projecting the first two days, using the latest updated draft order following Week 12 results:

1. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There’s no quarterback worth taking here, so the Lions take the best overall prospect in this year’s class. Despite dealing with injuries this season, Thibodeaux has still been a dominant force.

2. Houston Texans | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Houston won’t reach for a quarterback here, either, but they’ll join the Lions is grabbing a disruptive edge defender. Hutchinson was a potential Day 2 pick last year, but his dominance this season should have him in the conversation for this year’s top pick.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The focus for the Jags is all about protecting Trevor Lawrence and building a winner around him. That starts with improving the offensive line, and giving him a franchise left tackle who would replace Cam Robinson, who is playing on the franchise tag this year.

4. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This defense has some promising pieces, but they’re lacking a true shutdown corner. Stingley has missed most of the 2021 season due to injury, but there’s no debate about his skill and talent, making him the easy pick here.

5. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Story continues

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

After addressing their biggest need on defense, the Jets use their additional top-10 selection (thanks to the Jamal Adams trade) to improve Zach Wilson’s protection up front. Ekwonu has been an all-conference performer at both guard and tackle.

6. New York Giants | Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Much like Hutchinson, Gardner has taken his draft stock to another level with his dominant play so far this season. He’s never allowed a touchdown reception at the college level, and he’s got a rare blend of size, length and athleticism the Giants would love to pair with James Bradberry.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Regardless of whether or not Daniel Jones is the future at quarterback for the Giants, there’s a huge need to improve the offensive line for whoever ends up under center. Linderbaum is the rare center prospect worthy of top-10 consideration.

8. Philadelphia Eagles | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

This defense could use help at every level, and they just happen to have three first-round picks with which to address that talent void. To start things off, they grab a versatile safety prospect in Hamilton, who has proven to be a top-10 prospect despite missing time due to injury this year.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

After grabbing a playmaker for the back end of the defense, the Eagles move a little closer to the line of scrimmage with this pick. Lloyd is one of the most underrated players in this entire class, with all the physical and mental tools to quickly become one of the NFL’s next great linebackers.

10. Carolina Panthers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback is a strong possibility here, but without an inspiring option at that position in this year’s class, the Panthers would be better off improving their awful offensive line and addressing quarterback in some other way. Green is a versatile blocker who can play either guard or tackle at a high level.

11. Atlanta Falcons | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This defensive front needs help in the worst way, both along the interior and on the edge. Karlaftis is big, athletic and physical, with the ability to set the edge against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Mike Zimmer loves spending premium picks on corners, and this year’s class should give him plenty of worthy candidates to choose from here. Booth has been one of the nation’s most consistent performers at the position this year, blanketing receivers on a weekly basis.

13. New Orleans Saints | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Even if Michael Thomas ever returns to the player he was before all of his injuries, the Saints will still need a big-play receiver to pair with him moving forward. Wilson may not have the size or physicality of some other pass-catchers in this class, but he’s polished and pro-ready.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

For the third time in the top 15, the Eagles add a high-upside defender. Interior defensive line isn’t their biggest need, but Leal has the frame and versatility to play inside or outside, and they’re likely to be in need of an edge defender.

15. Cleveland Browns | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is a quality starter at full strength, but with Odell Beckham Jr. gone, this offense needs a true No. 1 receiver with big-play ability. Burks has a rare blend of size, athleticism and physicality that compares favorably to A.J. Brown.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Finally, a quarterback. This year’s class leaves much to be desired, but the Steelers are desperate for both a short-term improvement and long-term solution as the Ben Roethlisberger era comes to a close. Pickett has made the most of his extra year of eligibility, and has been as impressive as any passer in the country this year.

17. Denver Broncos | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This defense needs a three-down playmaker at linebacker who can take over games with high-energy play and clutch performances. Dean has been arguably the most impressive player on the nation’s most dominant defense, and would instantly bring that impact to the heart of the Broncos’ unit.

18. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Speaking of that Bulldogs defense, Davis is a massive force that anchors the most formidable front in college football. The Raiders need help all over the place, but adding a player like Davis could instantly transform the team’s identity on that side of the ball.

19. Washington Football Team | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke is fun to watch at times, but he doesn’t have the physical tools or upside that would keep Washington from targeting a quarterback here. Corral has been impressive this season against some tough competition, and brings some of the same versatility and playmaking ability to the table, just with more potential.

20. Los Angeles Chargers | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

While Hutchinson has improved his draft stock with a stellar 2021 campaign, his fellow Wolverines edge rusher has done the same. Ojabo is explosive and athletic, with impressive tools and limitless upside, making him the perfect fit to pair with Joey Bosa.

21. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Dolphins have invested too many premium draft resources in the offensive line for it to still be this bad, but here we are. They need to keep trying, though, if Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense is going to improve. Penning is a small-school stud who has dominated his level of competition, and has all the tools to make the successful jump to the pros.

22. Buffalo Bills | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Josh Allen can make some magic with his rare physical tools and playmaking ability, but he shouldn’t have to do it all the time, and the offense lacks balance because the offensive line can’t control the line of scrimmage in the run game. Adding a massive, physical blocker like Kinnard would give them an upgrade at either guard or tackle.

23. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It might be hard for the Lions to pass up any of the talented receivers still on the board here, but if there’s a quarterback they like, this is the pick to land him. Howell has bounced back impressively from a shaky season opener, and getting that extra fifth-year option on a quarterback is too valuable.

24. Cincinnati Bengals | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Protecting Joe Burrow at all costs needs to remain Cincy’s focus next offseason, and that’s where this pick needs to be spent. Corner is a big need on defense, but taking a high-upside tackle like Cross would be a huge boost for a young quarterback and his vast array of weapons.

25. Dallas Cowboys | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

There are bigger needs for the Cowboys elsewhere, but if there’s an explosive playmaker like Williams still on the board, don’t be surprised if Jerry Jones makes this move. Michael Gallup is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and pairing Williams with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper would be a dangerous combo for Dak Prescott.

26. Kansas City Chiefs | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the rich getting richer in terms of offensive playmakers, adding a massive, physical pass-catcher like London to this offense would be just unfair. While opposing defenses are focused on containing Tyreek Hill and slowing down Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes would have a blast throwing jump balls to London.

27. Tennessee Titans | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Landry is having a stellar season, but Bud Dupree’s injury has exposed the Titans’ lack of depth in terms of quality edge rushers. Walker has been one of many stars on Georgia’s dominant defense this year, and he checks every box of a first-round prospect.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Carlton Davis III is in the final year of his rookie contract, while Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean will both be up for new deals after 2022. Elam has the size, length and athleticism Todd Bowles loves at the position, and he’s been shutting down SEC competition his entire college career.

29. New England Patriots | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Patriots could go in any number of directions with this pick, but don’t be surprised if they prioritize versatility on defense here. Thomas is still flying under the radar a bit, but he’s got the frame and skill set to line up in multiple spots in any scheme.

30. Green Bay Packers | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Who knows what the Packers offense will look like next year, but no matter who leaves, there’s no arguing with the value of landing Olave this late in the first round. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in every other area of his game, with precise routes, reliable hands and big-play ability.

31. Baltimore Ravens | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This offense has desperately missed the presence of Orlando Brown Jr. and Ronnie Stanley, making offensive tackle a huge need. Faalele is still learning how to use his ridiculously massive frame, but he’s got all the traits that made Brown such a dominant right tackle.

32. Arizona Cardinals | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

Syndication: York Daily Record

Patrick Peterson is gone, and while there are plenty of talented playmakers on this defense, they still need a shutdown corner to replace his presence. McCreary has been one of the nation’s best cover men this season, despite lining up against some of the best receivers in the game every week.

33. Detroit Lions | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

34. Jacksonville Jaguars | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

35. Houston Texans | Liberty QB Malik Willis

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

36. New York Jets | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

37. Seattle Seahawks | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

38. Chicago Bears | Purdue WR David Bell

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

39. New York Giants | Alabama LB Christian Harris

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

40. Miami Dolphins | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

41. New York Jets (from CAR) | Michigan S Daxton Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

42. Philadelphia Eagles | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

43. Minnesota Vikings | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

44. New Orleans Saints | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Syndication: The Enquirer

45. Atlanta Falcons | Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

46. Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Syndication: The Enquirer

47. Pittsburgh Steelers | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Syndication: The Oklahoman

48. Indianapolis Colts | Alabama WR John Metchie III

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

49. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

50. Denver Broncos | Nevada QB Carson Strong

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

51. Washington Football Team | Miami OT Zion Nelson

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

52. San Francisco 49ers | Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

53. Los Angeles Chargers | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

54. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

55. Cincinnati Bengals | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

56. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

57. Kansas City Chiefs | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

58. Dallas Cowboys | Alabama S Jordan Battle

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

59. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Georgia WR George Pickens

Syndication: Online Athens

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

61. New England Patriots | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

62. Green Bay Packers | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

63. Baltimore Ravens | Northwestern S Brandon Joseph

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

64. Arizona Cardinals | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

65. Detroit Lions | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

66. Houston Texans | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

67. Jacksonville Jaguars | Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

68. Seattle Seahawks | Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

69. New York Jets | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

70. New York Giants | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

71. Chicago Bears | Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

72. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

73. Philadelphia Eagles | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

74. New York Giants (from MIA) | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

75. Houston Texans (from NO) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

76. Atlanta Falcons | Houston DL Logan Hall

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

77. Minnesota Vikings | Auburn S Smoke Monday

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

78. Pittsburgh Steelers | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

79. Indianapolis Colts | Oregon CB Mykael Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

80. Cleveland Browns | Florida DL Zachary Carter

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

81. Denver Broncos | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

82. Las Vegas Raiders | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

83. Washington Football Team | Georgia OL Justin Shaffer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

84. Los Angeles Chargers | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

85. San Francisco 49ers | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

86. Cincinnati Bengals | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

87. Buffalo Bills | Clemson DL Tyler Davis

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

88. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

89. Dallas Cowboys | Missouri CB Akayleb Evans

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

90. Kansas City Chiefs | Oregon S Verone McKinley III

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

91. Tennessee Titans | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

93. New England Patriots | Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

94. Green Bay Packers | Florida EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

95. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia CB Tykee Smith

Syndication: Online Athens

96. Arizona Cardinals | Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1

1