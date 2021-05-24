2022 NFL mock draft: Where do next year’s top prospects land?

We’re not even a month removed from the 2021 NFL draft, but early projections for next year’s event are already coming in from every direction.

The latest 2022 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports follows this year’s pattern of an early run on top quarterback prospects, with five passers coming off the board in the top 13 picks.

None of them take the No. 1 overall spot, though, as Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux lands with the Houston Texans in the top slot.

The first signal-caller off the board is Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, who heads to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall, while North Carolina’s Sam Howell goes to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 5 selection. Liberty’s Malik Willis is projected to the Washington Football Team at No. 8 overall, followed by USC’s Kedon Slovis at No. 9 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fifth and final quarterback projection of this first-round mock is Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder at the No. 13 spot to the Minnesota Vikings.

Two cornerbacks land in the top five in this projection: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3 overall, New York Jets) and Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks (No. 4 overall, Cincinnati Bengals). Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 6 overall, New York Giants), Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (No. 7 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (No. 10 overall, Carolina Panthers) fill out the rest of the top 10.

To check out the entire first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.