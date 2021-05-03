2022 NFL Mock Draft: Way too early edition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 NFL Draft just wrapped and the dust hasn't even begun to settle, but we're looking ahead to the 2022 edition already.

And one key difference between the 2021 NFL Draft and the 2022 event, quarterback star power.

The 2021 Draft had it in spades, with names like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. For 2022, it's not quite a star-studded. That could change over the course of the college season.

But if you need defensive help, 2022 is looking pretty good.

Here is the first edition of our 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

