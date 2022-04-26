2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round forecast with trades

The 2022 NFL draft is just a few short days away, which means smokescreen season is in full swing.

This year’s draft may be the hardest to predict in recent memory, with so many different options at the top, and no clear-cut No. 1 prospect. The quarterback class is also weaker than usual, throwing another intriguing wrench into this year’s projections.

As we draw closer to the main event, here’s an updated look at how the first round could play out:

*denotes projected trade

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Considering their recent history, the Jags can hardly allow a boom-or-bust prospect tempt them away from one of the most polished, complete prospects in this year’s class.

Jacksonville will be able to slot Hutchinson across from Josh Allen, and immediately have one of the best pass rush duos in the AFC, helping to accelerate their rebuild.

2. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

One of the most overblown media takes in recent memory is the supposed concern surrounding Thibodeaux, and his level of effort and passion for the game. That shouldn’t hold the Lions back from taking one of the most talented pass rushers in the class.

There are no issues with his motor on film, and he will bring instant impact to a Lions defense desperate for an impact edge rusher.

3. Houston Texans | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A third straight edge rusher to start the draft, as Lovie Smith gets an high-ceiling defender who can play anywhere up front.

Walker’s lack of production certainly raises a red flag, but the Texans are betting on the tools he possesses that can be turned into a yearly 12-plus sack machine. His athleticism and upside could make Walker the best player from this class five years from now.

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

With George Fant under contract for only one more year, and questions surrounding Mekhi Becton, the Jets make sure they have a blindside protector for the next decade for their young franchise quarterback with this pick.

Story continues

Ekwonu has perhaps the highest floor of this year’s offensive line prospects, and is a mean blocker with impressive versatility. Even if the Jets keep Fant in the starting lineup this year, Ekwonu would have no problem filling in at guard before sliding out to tackle next year.

5. New York Giants | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

When Brian Daboll took the Giants job, there was a sense they were going to build around Daniel Jones, and give him a shot to establish himself as a franchise quarterback. This pick will certainly help that.

Cross will slide right in as a right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas, and help immensely in Daboll’s open-concept, vertical offense. Cross is perhaps the best pass protector in the class, and fits exactly what they want to do.

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Panthers have been equal opportunists in searching for, but not finding, answers to both the quarterback and left tackle positions since Super Bowl 50. They solve one of those positions here with the cleanest tackle prospect in this draft.

Neal would be an immediate upgrade as the team’s blindside protector, and be the blindside protector for whoever ends up throwing passes in Carolina next season. The Panthers have been desperate to find a true franchise left tackle since Jordan Gross left, and Neal can be that guy.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With James Bradberry possibly on the trade block, and a defense that relies heavily on corner play, the Giants would be wise to spend this pick on the top cover man in this year’s draft.

Gardner will be the “shadow,” man-coverage corner for the Giants for the near future in Wink Martindale’s defense. He excels in being that physical, press-man defender who can take away an opponent’s No. 1 receiver.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta has needs at almost every position, so this could be one of the wild-card spots of the draft. Arguably their biggest need is for a pass rusher, and they grab one of this year’s best at this spot.

Johnson does garner less media attention than the top three edge defenders in this class, but he still certainly belongs in the same tier. He’s a well-rounded defender who would be an immediate upgrade for the rebuilding Falcons.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With holes all over their roster, Seattle sits back and lets the board fall to them, and they land one of the most talented players in the draft.

Stingley is ultra-talented and fundamentally sound, and will be a great first step in rebuilding the “Legion of Boom” that has been sorely missed over the past few years. He will be the building block for that defense for years to come.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The rebuild around Zach Wilson continues for the Jets, who follow up the addition of Ekwonu with an explosive pass-catcher for their franchise quarterback.

Even with his recent injury, Williams is still viewed by many as the top receiver in this class. The Jets shouldn’t hesitate to bring his big-play ability to the Big Apple.

11. Washington Commanders | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Washington let’s the draft come to them here, allowing them to steal arguably the best player in the entire draft, despite not picking in the top 10.

Considering the Commanders gave up a league-high 34 touchdown passes last year, Hamilton would be a wise addition for Ron Rivera and his defensive backfield. His range, versatility and athleticism should make him an instant playmaker.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pairing Justin Jefferson with Wilson might just be too tempting for the Vikings to pass up here. This pick would give them perhaps the most dangerous young receiver tandem in the NFL.

Wilson is a dangerous deep threat, and a slick route runner who will force teams into deciding who to double team, which will also take pressure off Dalvin Cook and the ground game.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CLE via HOU)* | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Steelers decide not to wait any longer, and moving up seven spots to nab their franchise quarterback of the future, and perhaps the present.

Willis should be a strong fit in Matt Canada’s offense, and shouldn’t take long to overtake Mitch Trubisky for the starting job. He has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class, with the skills to develop into a superstar for this historic franchise.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Ravens find the perfect culture fit for their roster in Penning, filling their need at right tackle for the foreseeable future.

Penning is mean and aggressive, with a super high ceiling that can be molded into All-Pro material. Penning will assure the opposition is on the floor at the end of the play.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

With this pick, the Eagles draft one of the most incredible athletes in the entire draft, and a prospect with limitless potential in Davis, a massive mauler who just shouldn’t move like he does at his size.

Davis would immediately help as a dominant rotational player, before becoming a full-time starter as time goes on.

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | USC WR Drake London

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints should be ecstatic in this scenario, as one of the draft’s top pass-catchers is sitting there for the taking. They should be quick to turn in the card if London is still on the board here.

A big, physical target who dominates in the red zone, London is a rare combination of athleticism and size who will be a serious problem for teams to contain opposite Michael Thomas.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers land one of the best interior defenders in the class, and hope to apply Wyatt’s success in college to pressure the elite quarterbacks in their division.

The entire AFC West needs a way to stop these elite passers, and that’s the focus here for the Chargers. Wyatt is an excellent athlete who dominated opposite Jordan Davis for the Bulldogs.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

With their second pick in the first round, the Eagles again choose to tighten up their defense by adding another talented corner to their roster.

McDuffie is an aggressive, intelligent defender who can develop into a No. 1 corner, or even line up at safety when needed. He would bring an excellent tempo to the secondary as Philadelphia looks to compete in a weak division.

19. Green Bay Packers (from NO via PHI)* | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Packers end up being aggressive to assure they get one of the top wide receivers in the class in Olave.

He would fill a prime Randall Cobb-like role for them, and give Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver for the first time in his career. Olave is a speedy route technician who will happily catch passes from one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

20. Houston Texans (from PIT)* | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It’s obvious the Texans need better play from their corners, and they get just that here with Gordon.

He’s a long, physical corner with tons of experience and impressive instincts, and his polished skill set should allow him to make an immediate impact in Lovie Smith’s defense.

21. New England Patriots | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Lloyd is a Bill Belichick linebacker, through and through. His excellent awareness, athleticism, and versatility would be the perfect fit for this defense.

He’s talented enough to come off the board much earlier than this, so landing him outside the top 20 would be a huge win for the Pats.

22. New Orleans Saints (from LV via GB)* | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Saints get a high-upside left tackle to replace Terron Armstead here. Raimann is still learning the position, and he’s a bit older than most first-round picks (turns 25 in September), but he’s still got All-Pro potential.

Raimann should fit in well with and experienced coaching staff that should be able to develop him quickly.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

More weapons for Kyler Murray is the name of the game for the Cardinals here. With the recent loss of Christian Kirk, they need someone to fill his role, and Burks can do just that.

A dynamic pass-catcher who can line up all over the field, it will be up to Kingsbury to move Burks around and maximize his impressive talent and athleticism.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Iowa IOL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Fixing the offensive line has to be the top priority for Dallas. They take a strong step in that direction here, with the highest-rated center in this draft, and one that comes from a proven program when it comes to churning out elite blockers.

Linderbaum can fill in right away at any of the interior spots, and will be an immediate upgrade for a Cowboys squad that needs to protect their franchise quarterback.

25. Buffalo Bills | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Buffalo gets their No. 2 corner to play opposite Tre White here. Elam brings his big, tall, and athletic frame to Western New York, and gives the Bills some flexibility in how to use their all-world safety duo.

With some solid development, Elam can be a No. 1 corner himself in the near future.

26. Tennessee Titans | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tennessee recently swung and missed at the right tackle spot, so they hope to get it right this time. Smith is a mean, ultra-talented tackle who is still figuring out how to play the position, but he does play it with such tenacity that it should be encouraging for his development.

Every play I watched of Smith was him attempting to put the defender in the grass. I’m sure Mike Vrabel saw that, too. He’s the perfect fit for this group, as they clear the road for Derrick Henry.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay doesn’t have many holes, but what they do need is someone opposite Vita Vea who can create pressure from the interior.

Winfrey fills that need, and would bring some of the explosiveness he showed in the Senior Bowl to an already stacked defensive line.

28. Green Bay Packers | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With the recent loss of Za’Darius Smith in free agency, the Packers need to reload at edge rusher and make sure they get it right. Ojabo is one of the most talented players in this class, and the Packers have the luxury of being competitive without him, and letting him heal from his injury until he’s ready to go.

He will be a star pass rusher for years to come, and the Packers get extreme value late in the first round.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

With a need to replace Tyreek Hill’s explosiveness and big-play ability, the Chiefs take a chance on one of the true unicorns of the draft.

Watson will be hard to stop, with his 6-4 frame and 4.29 speed. He should develop wonderfully under Andy Reid, and be a unique weapon for Patrick Mahomes to keep stretching the field against opposing defenses.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

It’s difficult to replace a player like Tyrann Mathieu, but Cine has the potential to come pretty close.

He was a clear leader and tone-setter for the Georgia defense, and can bring that big-hit mentality to a Chiefs defense that struggled at times last year.

31. Seattle Seahawks (From CIN)* | Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks jump back into the first round to take their quarterback of the future, and pick up that ever-valuable fifth-year option.

Corral has the chance to start right away in a run-heavy offense, and brings valuable leadership ability to a team that sent the faces of their franchise on both sides of the ball packing this offseason.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With their additional first-round pick, the Lions grab another weapon for Jared Goff to solidify their receiving corps. Dotson dealt with poor quarterback play during his college career, but still managed to make ridiculous plays and remain productive.

If he’s still on the board at this point, he would be the perfect match of need at value for Detroit.

1

1