2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 3-round projections, post-Senior Bowl

Every year, the Senior Bowl is an opportunity for prospects to improve their NFL draft stock with a strong week of practice, and an impressive performance in the all-star game at the end of the week.

This year’s installment was no exception, as a handful of players made the most of their chance to impress league decision-makers in Mobile, pointing their draft arrow in the right direction.

As teams and prospects alike now look ahead to the NFL Scouting Combine and pro day workouts, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could shake out, following another illuminating Senior Bowl week:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

This year’s draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut top prospect, so the Jags will focus on their biggest need, which is protecting Trevor Lawrence. North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu could also get strong consideration here, but Neal still feels like the more likely blocker to take the top spot.

2. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

This pick will be an edge rusher, whether it’s Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Thibodeaux might have more athleticism and a higher ceiling, he’s not quite as consistent, polished or as complete a defender as Hutchinson right now.

3. Houston Texans | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

If Lovie Smith’s defense is going to succeed, the Texans are going to have to get consistent pressure with their defensive front. Landing Thibodeaux at the No. 3 pick could end up being a huge steal, and a great way for Smith to start his tenure as Houston’s head coach.

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Much like the Jags, the Jets have to improve the blocking in front of their young franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson. They have a pair of top-10 picks, so they can afford to take a versatile blocker like Ekwonu here, and address their needs on defense a few spots later.

5. New York Giants | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

The Giants have far bigger needs elsewhere, but the value at other positions isn’t worth passing on perhaps the best overall player in the draft, regardless of position. They should take the versatile, athletic playmaker in Hamilton here, and tackle a more pressing need with their other top-10 selection.

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

This year’s quarterback class is still a mystery in many ways, but after whiffing at the game’s most important position last year (passing on Justin Fields, trading this year’s second-round pick for Sam Darnold), the Panther can’t afford to do it again. Willis’ rare arm talent and explosiveness/athleticism give him a sky-high ceiling.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

It’s doubtful that Brian Daboll will be able to turn Daniel Jones into Josh Allen, but if they want to get the most out of their young quarterback, the offensive line will need help. Cross was dominant against SEC competition, and would be the perfect blend of need and value here.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

This defensive front needs a difference-maker in the worst way, especially on the edges. While Hutchinson made a meteoric rise throughout the 2021 college football season, Ojabo was doing the same. His explosiveness and knack for getting after opposing quarterbacks should make him a top-10 pick.

9. Denver Broncos | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

The Aaron Rodgers rumors will persist throughout the offseason, but until it actually happens, quarterback will remain Denver’s biggest need. Pickett may lack the high-end upside of Willis, but he’s more pro-ready right now, and a team like the Broncos could draw connections between him and Joe Burrow.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

After bolstering the offensive line with their first pick, the Jets now turn to Robert Saleh’s side of the ball here. It might surprise some to see Gardner as the first corner off the board, but his rare combination of size, length and ball skills makes him more than worthy.

11. Washington Commanders | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

It’s not a great year to need a quarterback, yet the Commanders are still left with just the third-best passer on the board at this pick. Even so, there’s plenty to like about Corral’s skill set and potential, especially after watching him consistently succeed against SEC defenses.

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Despite the recent resources they’ve invested at the position, the Vikings still need more help at corner, and this scenario is a fantastic way to make that happen. Stingley’s film is inconsistent, and his injury-riddled 2021 campaign begs durability questions, but there’s no denying his skill set and potential.

13. Cleveland Browns | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

After losing Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns simply don’t have a big-play threat at receiver who can stretch the field and scare opposing defenses. Burks has an impressive blend of size, athleticism and physicality, which makes him the most complete pass-catcher in this draft, and the perfect fit here.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

If this offense is going to operate at full speed, the Ravens have to upgrade at offensive tackle after trading away Orlando Brown Jr. and losing Ronnie Stanley to multiple injuries. Penning was just as dominant during Senior Bowl week as he was on film, and his nasty playing style will be a favorite among coaches.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

Jason Kelce is still playing at an All-Pro level, but that won’t last forever. The Eagles have three first-round picks, and this scenario gives them the perfect opportunity to give Kelce and elite understudy. Linderbaum is a dominant blocker, and the rare center prospect worthy of a top-15 pick.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

This defense needs help at every level, and there are plenty of attractive options at just about all of those positions in this situation. The best value comes at linebacker, where the Eagles land an athletic, physical playmaker in Dean, who was the most impactful player on the nation’s most dominant defense.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

The offensive line needs help, but the Chargers also need a stud edge rusher to pair with Joey Bosa, and the value just can’t be passed up here. Karlaftis is a complete defender who can set the edge against the run, and get after opposing quarterbacks with both speed and power.

18. New Orleans Saints | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Dennis Allen taking over for Sean Payton keeps some continuity for the Saints, but there’s still a huge question mark at quarterback. Howell might not have lived up to his lofty preseason hype, but he’s got starter-quality tools, and could end up being a solid value here.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. Johnson was one of the biggest stars during Senior Bowl week, dominating the competition and cementing himself as a first-round talent.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

I can’t see the Steelers reaching for the next-best quarterback on the board, especially with the amount of trench talent available in this scenario. The Steelers were awful at stopping the run last year, and dropping a massive mauler like Davis into the middle of their defensive line would the perfect fix.

21. New England Patriots | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

If J.C. Jackson leaves in free agency, the Pats will be in desperate need of a shutdown corner. Booth was one of the nation’s best at locking up top pass-catchers in 2021, and would give an immediate boost to a corner group that also lost Stephon Gilmore last year.

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

This defense could use an infusion of young talent at multiple positions, so this pick is about finding the best value on that side of the ball. In this scenario, that means landing a three-down playmaker at linebacker. Lloyd has the prototypical size, athleticism and instincts to make a huge impact right away.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia EDGE Trevon Walker

The Cardinals need another talented edge rusher to pair with Chandler Jones, and this year’s deep class gives them the perfect opportunity. Walker has the size and versatility to play anywhere up front, regardless of scheme, and was dominant against SEC competition.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

Trevon Diggs has obviously emerged as one of the NFL’s best playmakers at corner, but the rest of the group in Dallas needs work. McCreary was a shutdown artist every week, dominating some of the SEC’s best pass-catchers with regularity, which should make him as pro-ready as any corner in this year’s deep class.

25. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

The Bills have a surprising amount of needs for a perennial playoff contender, but they have to start by improving things up front to help Josh Allen and the offense. Green is a versatile, athletic blocker who can play either guard or tackle at a high level.

26. Tennessee Titans | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

This offense obviously runs through Derrick Henry, but the passing game was sorely missing Jonnu Smith in 2021. McBride cemented himself at the Senior Bowl as this year’s top prospect at the position, and would give the Titans and immediate upgrade.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Free agency could leave the Bucs with some glaring needs on both sides of the ball, but the defensive line could be left especially thin. Leal may not be the most polished trench defender in this year’s class, but he’s got a rare blend of athleticism and versatility, giving him the highest ceiling of the bunch.

28. Green Bay Packers | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

If Davante Adams heads elsewhere in free agency, the Packers will need a new No. 1 target, regardless of who is throwing the passes. Wilson is a polished, well-rounded playmaker who can stretch the field and make big plays after the catch.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | USC WR Drake London

The Dolphins are hoping new head coach Mike McDaniel can get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa, and that effort would be helped by spending this pick on a big-time weapon at receiver. London has the size, length, athleticism and physicality to be a dominant pass-catcher at the next level.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

Melvin Ingram made a huge impact for the Chiefs this season, but if he doesn’t get a new contract, his presence would be sorely missed. Mafe was one of this year’s biggest Senior Bowl winners, showing off a rare blend of explosiveness, athleticism and toughness off the edge.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Joe Burrow and the rest of Cincinnati’s explosive offense has succeeded in spite of a struggling offensive line this season, and the unit needs immediate help. Just like he did throughout the season, Johnson was impressive throughout Senior Bowl week, and would be an immediate upgrade in the Bengals’ starting lineup.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

The Lions desperately need help at wide receiver, and this scenario gives them multiple prospects with steal potential here. Williams may require a bit more patience as he recovers from a torn ACL, but the long-term payoff could be huge.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

34. Detroit Lions | Michigan S Daxton Hill

35. New York Jets | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

36. New York Giants | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

37. Houston Texans | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Georgia LB Quay Walker

39. Chicago Bears | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

40. Denver Broncos | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

41. Seattle Seahawks | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

42. Washington Commanders | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

43. Atlanta Falcons | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

44. Cleveland Browns | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

45. Baltimore Ravens | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

46. Minnesota Vikings | Houston DL Logan Hall

47. Indianapolis Colts | Purdue WR David Bell

48. Los Angeles Chargers | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

49. New Orleans Saints | Alabama WR John Metchie III

50. Miami Dolphins | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

53. Las Vegas Raiders | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

54. New England Patriots | Georgia WR George Pickens

55. Arizona Cardinals | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

56. Dallas Cowboys | UConn DL Travis Jones

57. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Georgia S Lewis Cine

59. Green Bay Packers | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

61. San Francisco 49ers | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Baylor DB Jalen Pitre

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Alabama LB Christian Harris

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

66. Detroit Lions | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

67. New York Giants | LSU LB Damone Clark

68. Houston Texans | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

69. New York Jets | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett

71. Chicago Bears | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

72. Seattle Seahawks | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

73. Washington Commanders | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

74. Atlanta Falcons | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

75. Denver Broncos | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

76. Baltimore Ravens | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

77. Minnesota Vikings | Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

78. Cleveland Browns | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

79. Los Angeles Chargers | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

82. Indianapolis Colts | Nevada QB Carson Strong

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Auburn S Smoke Monday

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Louisiana OT Max Mitchell

85. New England Patriots | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

86. Las Vegas Raiders | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

87. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

88. Dallas Cowboys | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

89. Buffalo Bills | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

90. Tennessee Titans | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

92. Green Bay Packers | Georgia OL Justin Shaffer

93. San Francisco 49ers | Georgia S Tykee Smith

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Oregon CB Mykael Wright

95. Cincinnati Bengals | East Carolina CB JaQuan McMillian

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah

