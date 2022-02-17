2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 3-round projections after Super Bowl LVI

Well, I guess trading all those first-round picks wasn’t such a bad idea after all.

The Los Angeles Rams’ epic gamble paid off this year, as they took home the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, validating the team’s bold approach to team-building by achieving the ultimate goal.

Now, the rest of the league will hope to add the necessary pieces to challenge them for next year’s title, while the Rams will happily wait until Day 3 to make a selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Now that the season has officially wrapped, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could shake out:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This year’s draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut top prospect, so the Jags will focus on their biggest need, which is protecting Trevor Lawrence. North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu could also get strong consideration here, but Neal still feels like the more likely blocker to take the top spot.

2. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Syndication: USA TODAY

This pick will be an edge rusher, whether it’s Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Thibodeaux might have more athleticism and a higher ceiling, he’s not quite as consistent, polished or as complete a defender as Hutchinson right now.

3. Houston Texans | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Lovie Smith era starts with a defensive stud here, though passing on Kayvon Thibodeaux might raise some eyebrows. Yes, pass rushers tend to be valued more highly than safeties, but Hamilton is simply the better overall prospect, and has the skill set to impact the game in just as many ways.

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Landing Thibodeaux at this spot might have seemed impossible a few months ago, but it wouldn’t be surprising at this point. If it happens, the Jets would get a huge steal at a position of need, landing an explosive edge defender with limitless potential.

5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

If Brian Daboll is going to work any magic with Daniel Jones like he did with Josh Allen, the offensive line needs huge improvements. Drafting Ekwonu would be a big step in the right direction, adding a pro-ready blocker who earned all-conference honors at both guard and tackle.

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This year’s quarterback class is still a mystery in many ways, but after whiffing at the game’s most important position last year (passing on Justin Fields, trading this year’s second-round pick for Sam Darnold), the Panthers can’t afford to do it again. Willis’ rare arm talent and explosiveness/athleticism give him a sky-high ceiling.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After addressing the offensive trenches with their first selection, the Giants use their additional top-10 pick to land an impact player for their defensive front. While Hutchinson grabbed more headlines in 2021, Ojabo was just as impressive, and deserves to be one of the first players off the board.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Falcons could go in one of many different directions here, but you can never go wrong when you prioritize overall value and quality offensive line talent. Cross is barely scratching the surface of his potential, and was battle-tested against some of the nation’s best competition in the SEC.

9. Denver Broncos | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Aaron Rodgers rumors will persist throughout the offseason, but until it actually happens, quarterback will remain Denver’s biggest need. Pickett may lack the high-end upside of Willis, but he’s more pro-ready right now, and a team like the Broncos could draw connections between him and Joe Burrow.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

After getting an elite pass rusher with their first pick, the Jets add another big-play machine for the secondary here. It might surprise some to see Gardner as the first corner off the board, but his rare combination of size, length and ball skills makes him more than worthy.

11. Washington Commanders | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a great year to need a quarterback, yet the Commanders are still left with just the third-best passer on the board at this pick. Even so, there’s plenty to like about Corral’s skill set and potential, especially after watching him consistently succeed against SEC defenses.

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite the recent resources they’ve invested at the position, the Vikings still need more help at corner, and this scenario is a fantastic way to make that happen. Stingley’s film is inconsistent, and his injury-riddled 2021 campaign begs durability questions, but there’s no denying his skill set and potential.

13. Cleveland Browns | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns simply don’t have a big-play threat at receiver who can stretch the field and scare opposing defenses. Burks has an impressive blend of size, athleticism and physicality, which makes him the most complete pass-catcher in this draft, and the perfect fit here.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

If this offense is going to operate at full speed, the offensive line needs to be reloaded. Offensive tackle may be the bigger need, but the better value in this scenario is along the interior, where Linderbaum is the rare center prospect worthy of top-15 consideration.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This defense needs help at every level, and there are plenty of attractive options at just about all of those positions in this situation. The best value comes at linebacker, where the Eagles land an athletic, physical playmaker in Dean, who was the most impactful player on the nation’s most dominant defense.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. Karlaftis is a complete, pro-ready prospect without a glaring flaw in his game, and he would be a bargain at this point in the first round.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The offensive line needs help, but the Chargers also need a stud edge rusher to pair with Joey Bosa, and the value is better at that position in this scenario. Johnson was one of the biggest winners during Senior Bowl week, dominating in practice and proving himself as one of this year’s best edge defenders.

18. New Orleans Saints | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dennis Allen taking over for Sean Payton keeps some continuity for the Saints, but there’s still a huge question mark at quarterback. Howell might not have lived up to his lofty preseason hype, but he’s got starter-quality tools, and could end up being a solid value here.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The defensive reload continues for the Eagles with this pick, as they dip into a deep and talented cornerback class for a shutdown artist to pair with Darius Slay. Booth was one of the nation’s best in preventing completions and big plays last season, and should do the same at the next level.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Quarterback is obviously the biggest need here, but with four of them already off the board, the Steelers are better off addressing their needs along the offensive line first. Penning proved at the Senior Bowl that his level of competition won’t be an issue, and his physical playing style will fit perfectly in Pittsburgh.

21. New England Patriots | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

If anyone knows the value of a dominant nose tackle, it’s Bill Belichick, who watched Vince Wilfork set the tone for his best units throughout the Patriots’ dynasty. Davis has the size, athleticism and power to make a similar impact for the Pats in this generation.

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

This defense could use an infusion of young talent at multiple positions, so this pick is about finding the best value on that side of the ball. In this scenario, that means landing a three-down playmaker at linebacker. Lloyd has the prototypical size, athleticism and instincts to make a huge impact right away.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals need another talented edge rusher to pair with Chandler Jones, and this year’s deep class gives them the perfect opportunity. Walker has the size and versatility to play anywhere up front, regardless of scheme, and was dominant against SEC competition.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs has obviously emerged as one of the NFL’s best playmakers at corner, but the rest of the group in Dallas needs work. McCreary was a shutdown artist every week, dominating some of the SEC’s best pass-catchers with regularity, which should make him as pro-ready as any corner in this year’s deep class.

25. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have a surprising amount of needs for a perennial playoff contender, so this pick will be about maximizing value at any number of positions. This scenario gives them the chance to add an athletic, versatile playmaker for the interior of their defensive line in Leal, who has limitless upside.

26. Tennessee Titans | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Even if the Titans are able to re-sign Harold Landry, they could still use a younger edge rusher on the opposite side if Bud Dupree can’t be counted on long-term. Mafe backed up his impressive film with a dominant week of practice at the Senior Bowl, launching him into the first-round conversation.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Even if the Bucs re-sign Chris Godwin, don’t be surprised if they take a wide receiver here, especially if the board falls this way and leaves this many talented pass-catchers still on the board. Making Wilson the No. 3 receiver in this offense would be just unfair.

28. Green Bay Packers | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

If Davante Adams heads elsewhere in free agency, the Packers will need a new No. 1 target, regardless of who is throwing the passes. Williams would be long gone if not for a torn ACL in the national title game, but once he’s back to full strength, he should prove to be a huge steal this late.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are hoping new head coach Mike McDaniel can get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa, and while it might be tempting to take a receiver here, this offense isn’t going anywhere until the offensive line is fixed. Green is an athletic, physical blocker who could play guard or tackle at the next level.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are still a dominant pair of pass-catchers, but the Chiefs shouldn’t pass up the chance to give Patrick Mahomes yet another dangerous weapon. London’s combination of size, length, athleticism and physicality would bring another dimension to an already explosive offense.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl despite having a weak offensive line, and it remains their top priority heading into this offseason. This scenario gives them the perfect opportunity to address their need at right guard with a polished, physical blocker in Johnson, who would be an immediate upgrade.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think the Lions are going into this draft planning to take a quarterback, but if someone like Ridder is still on the board here, they might not be able to resist. He’s got all the tools to become a successful starter at the next level, and the Lions get that fifth-year option by taking him here, which is even more valuable with a quarterback.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

34. Detroit Lions | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

35. New York Jets | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

36. New York Giants | Georgia LB Quay Walker

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

37. Houston Texans | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

39. Chicago Bears | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

40. Denver Broncos | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

41. Seattle Seahawks | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

42. Washington Commanders | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

43. Atlanta Falcons | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

44. Cleveland Browns | Houston EDGE Logan Hall

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

45. Baltimore Ravens | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

46. Minnesota Vikings | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Syndication: The Enquirer

47. Indianapolis Colts | Purdue WR David Bell

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

48. Los Angeles Chargers | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

49. New Orleans Saints | Alabama WR John Metchie III

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

50. Miami Dolphins | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Michigan S Daxton Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | UConn DL Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

53. Las Vegas Raiders | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

54. New England Patriots | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

55. Arizona Cardinals | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

56. Dallas Cowboys | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

57. Buffalo Bills | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Georgia WR George Pickens

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

59. Green Bay Packers | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

61. San Francisco 49ers | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Syndication: The Oklahoman

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Alabama LB Christian Harris

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

66. Detroit Lions | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

67. New York Giants | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

68. Houston Texans | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

69. New York Jets | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

71. Chicago Bears | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

72. Seattle Seahawks | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

73. Washington Commanders | East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

74. Atlanta Falcons | LSU LB Damone Clark

Damone Clark

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

75. Denver Broncos | Louisiana OT Max Mitchell

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

76. Baltimore Ravens | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

77. Minnesota Vikings | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

78. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

79. Los Angeles Chargers | Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

82. Indianapolis Colts | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Nevada QB Carson Strong

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

85. New England Patriots | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

86. Las Vegas Raiders | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

87. Arizona Cardinals | Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

88. Dallas Cowboys | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

89. Buffalo Bills | Georgia OL Justin Shaffer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

90. Tennessee Titans | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

92. Green Bay Packers | Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

93. San Francisco 49ers | Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Auburn S Smoke Monday

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Oregon CB Mykael Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

