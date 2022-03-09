2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 3-round projections heading into free agency

The four-day job interview that is the NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, and plenty of prospects made the most of their trip to Indianapolis, impressing teams throughout the interview process, and showing off their athleticism in on-field drills.

Free agency is also just days away, and we’ve already seen a couple of blockbuster moves, with the Seattle Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers. Throw in a handful of franchise tags, and this week already has plenty of headlines.

How will all of those angles impact the early going of the 2022 NFL draft?

Here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could shake out:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Offensive line has been the popular pick here (and with good reason), but after placing the franchise tag on Cam Robinson again, the Jags can afford to go elsewhere if they want. Hutchinson is considered by many to be the best overall prospect in the draft, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go here.

2. Detroit Lions | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

The Lions need blue-chip talent all over the place, so this pick is about getting the best overall player, regardless of position. That player is Hamilton, and while there will be arguments about positional value, today’s NFL demands the kind of versatility and athleticism Hamilton brings to the safety spot.

3. Houston Texans | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Another team that needs as much help as possible on both sides of the ball, the Texans also go best player available here. There seems to be plenty of noise that questions Thibodeaux’s intangibles, but the Texans would be wise to ignore it, landing an explosive edge rusher with limitless potential.

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Improving the protection around Zach Wilson should be a top priority, and this scenario gives the Jets the chance to do just that. Ekwonu is an athletic, versatile blocker who was all-conference at both guard and tackle, and could easily be the No. 1 overall pick, making him a bargain here.

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

The Giants have bigger needs on defense, but it’s hard to pass up a franchise tackle, especially when one as talented as Neal falls into your lap. A massive mauler with rare athleticism for his size, Neal would pair up with Andrew Thomas to give the Giants a talented young tandem to protect Daniel Jones.

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

The Panthers made a huge mistake passing on Justin Fields in the top 10 last year, and they can’t afford to miss another chance to get a dynamic playmaker at the game’s most important position. Willis has the best arm in this year’s quarterback class, and he’s also the most explosive athlete in the group, giving him the most potential.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

The Giants are in desperate need of an impact player on the edge of their defensive front, and this year’s loaded class should give them plenty of quality options. Walker was a key part of the Bulldogs’ defensive dominance on their way to a national title, and his combine performance showed off his rare athleticism and versatility.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

The Falcons have bigger needs elsewhere on defense, especially after the emergence of AJ Terrell as one of the NFL’s best young corners, but the value here is just too much to pass up. Gardner has a rare combination of size, length and athleticism, and you can never have too many corners in today’s pass-happy league.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

If Willis was still on the board, I could see the Seahawks making him Russell Wilson’s successor. He’s not, so the Seahawks go in a different direction, addressing their need at corner with one of the most talented prospects in this year’s loaded class.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

After addressing the offensive line with their earlier pick, the Jets must turn to the other side of the ball here. They have big needs at multiple positions on defense, so why not grab a massive, athletic linebacker who can make big plays on all three downs, even as a pass rusher?

11. Washington Commanders | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Surprised to see Ridder this early? Don’t be. Washington has made it clear they would prefer to have a veteran starter in 2022, but if they can’t land one, don’t rule out a prospect with Ridder’s combination of talent, experience and production, especially after the impression he made during team interviews at the combine.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

The Vikings need help at every level on defense, and they need players who can make an immediate impact. That leads them to the corner spot, where they find one of the most polished and pro-ready prospects in the entire class. What McDuffie lacks in size, he makes up for in every other way.

13. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

There are needs along the defensive front, but if the Browns are going to get the best out of Baker Mayfield, they need to give him an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field. Wilson is a well-rounded receiver with big-play ability who would be the perfect match.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

This offense sorely missed Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. at the tackle spots last year, so addressing that should be the Ravens’ top priority here. Cross has impressive athleticism, and has a proven track record of success against SEC competition.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Podcasting legend Giovanni begged the Eagles to get some linebackers, so we’re here to make sure it happens. Dean didn’t work out at the combine, but his film tells you everything you need to know. He’s athletic, physical, and has all the mental tools to be a three-down force at the second level.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. This year’s loaded EDGE class could push some top-tier talent down the board, and that’s exactly what happens here, giving the Eagles a steal in Ojabo.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Even after his incredible combine performance, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Davis still on the board here, as teams might convince themselves he’ll only be a two-down player who won’t help as a pass-rusher. The Chargers would be happy to scoop him up here, though, dropping a massive presence into the heart of their defensive front.

18. New Orleans Saints | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

If the Saints are going to be interested in a quarterback prospect, it’ll need to be one with experience, who is ready to lead an offense immediately. Pickett fits that description, and would give New Orleans a long-term upgrade over a lackluster free agent class.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | USC WR Drake London

The Eagles have their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and an explosive playmaker in DeVonta Smith, but now the passing game needs a big, physical presence at wide receiver. London’s massive frame and contested-catch ability would be make the perfect pairing with Smith’s skill set, and give Hurts a dominant red-zone target.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

The Steelers desperately need an upgrade over their current options at quarterback, and the veteran market isn’t likely to give them one. Corral has been battle-tested against SEC competition, and he’s got all the physical and mental tools to quickly develop into a quality starter.

21. New England Patriots | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Mac Jones has some decent pass-catchers, but this offense lacks a true No. 1 target who can challenge defenses in multiple ways. Olave is the most polished, pro-ready prospect in this year’s deep receiver class, and gives the Patriots big-play ability and an immediate upgrade for their young quarterback.

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

This defense could use an infusion of young talent at multiple positions, so this pick is about finding the best value on that side of the ball. In this scenario, that means landing a disruptive playmaker for the interior of the defensive front in Wyatt, who was a dominant force for the Bulldogs.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

If the Cardinals aren’t yet sold on a big extension for Kyler Murray, they’d better improve his protection so he doesn’t have to scramble so much. Johnson is a tank of an interior blocker with impressive athleticism for his size, giving Arizona an immediate upgrade.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

There are bigger needs on defense, but if the Cowboys end up letting Amari Cooper go, it might make sense for them to take advantage of this year’s deep receiver class with this pick. Burks has a rare blend of size, athleticism and physicality that has drawn comparisons to AJ Brown.

25. Buffalo Bills | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

The Bills have a surprising amount of needs for being one of the better teams in the NFL, so this pick should be driven by overall prospect value more than any particular need. The best balance of both comes at cornerback, where Buffalo lands a well-rounded cover man in Gordon, who would pair well with Tre’Davious White.

26. Tennessee Titans | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

This offense is obviously the Derrick Henry show, but that means the offensive line has to be top-shelf, too. With Ben Jones headed for free agency, the Titans could have a gaping hole in the starting lineup at center, but one that Linderbaum would immediately fill effectively.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Free agency already threatened to gut the interior of Tampa Bay’s offensive line, and that was before Ali Marpet’s shocking retirement. This is easily the biggest area of need for the Bucs, but they land a prospect in Green who did his best work at left guard, which is where Marpet was a Pro Bowler last year.

28. Green Bay Packers | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

Wide receiver is the popular pick here, and while that’s understandable, don’t be surprised if the Packers go in a different direction. The need for a long-term solution on the edge of the defensive front is lurking, and this scenario would give them a fantastic value in Karlaftis, who is as pro-ready as any defender in this class.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

If Tua Tagovailoa is going to reach his full potential, this offensive line needs more help. Penning’s size, athleticism and physicality could have him off the board much sooner, but inconsistent play and raw technique might let him fall to this spot.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Michigan S Dax Hill

If the Chiefs let Tyrann Mathieu walk in free agency (bad idea), they’ll need to replace him with a top prospect who can make an immediate impact. While expecting him to be the Honey Badger right away is unfair, Hill has the athleticism, physicality and instincts to make a valiant effort.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

The Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl despite their unremarkable offensive line, and that unit must be addressed here, at any position. The best combination of value and upside comes with Smith, a raw but athletic blocker with a nasty, physical playing style.

32. Detroit Lions | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

The Lions desperately need impact players at wide receiver, and this is the perfect spot to land one in this loaded class. Williams might have been the first receiver off the board if not for a torn ACL suffered in the national title game. Detroit would have to be patient as he recovers, but he’ll be a huge steal once he’s back to full strength.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

34. Detroit Lions | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

35. New York Jets | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

36. New York Giants | Alabama LB Christian Harris

37. Houston Texans | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

39. Chicago Bears | Georgia WR George Pickens

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

41. Seattle Seahawks | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

43. Atlanta Falcons | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

44. Cleveland Browns | Houston DL Logan Hall

45. Baltimore Ravens | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

46. Minnesota Vikings | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

48. Los Angeles Chargers | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

49. New Orleans Saints | Alabama WR John Metchie III

50. Miami Dolphins | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia S Lewis Cine

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | UConn DL Travis Jones

53. Las Vegas Raiders | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

54. New England Patriots | Georgia LB Quay Walker

55. Arizona Cardinals | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

56. Dallas Cowboys | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

57. Buffalo Bills | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

59. Green Bay Packers | Purdue WR David Bell

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

61. San Francisco 49ers | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Virginia Tech EDGE Amare Barno

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Georgia LB Channing Tindall

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

66. Detroit Lions | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

67. New York Giants | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

68. Houston Texans | Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

69. New York Jets | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

71. Chicago Bears | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

72. Seattle Seahawks | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | UCLA OL Sean Rhyan

74. Atlanta Falcons | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

75. Denver Broncos | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

76. Baltimore Ravens | Maryland S Nick Cross

77. Minnesota Vikings | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

78. Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

79. Los Angeles Chargers | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

82. Indianapolis Colts | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

85. New England Patriots | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

86. Las Vegas Raiders | LSU LB Damone Clark

87. Arizona Cardinals | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

88. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas DL John Ridgeway

89. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

90. Tennessee Titans | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

92. Green Bay Packers | Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

93. San Francisco 49ers | Baylor S JT Woods

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Memphis OL Dylan Parham

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Mississippi EDGE Sam Williams

