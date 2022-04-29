2022 NFL mock draft: Updated projections for 2nd, 3rd rounds

After a wild first round that was stuffed with twists and turns, trades and surprises, the 2022 NFL draft now moves on to Day 2, where the best teams can still find superstar players and key contributors.

There’s plenty of promising talent still left on the board after Thursday night’s top 32 picks, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more movement at the top of Friday night’s action.

Here’s an updated look at how the second and third rounds of this year’s draft could play out:

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Houston DL Logan Hall

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

36. New York Giants | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

37. Houston Texans | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

39. Chicago Bears | Georgia WR George Pickens

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Liberty QB Malik Willis

41. Seattle Seahawks | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

43. Atlanta Falcons | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

44. Cleveland Browns | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

45. Baltimore Ravens | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Baylor DB Jalen Pitre

47. Washington Football Team (from IND) | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

49. New Orleans Saints | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama LB Christian Harris

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | UConn DL Travis Jones

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

54. New England Patriots | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

55. Arizona Cardinals | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

56. Dallas Cowboys | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

57. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Kentucky EDGE Joshua Paschal

59. Green Bay Packers | UCLA OL Sean Rhyan

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

61. San Francisco 49ers | Memphis OL Dylan Parham

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Virginia TE Jelani Woods

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Georgia LB Channing Tindall

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama WR John Metchie III

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

67. New York Giants | Montana State LB Troy Andersen

68. Houston Texans | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

71. Chicago Bears | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

72. Seattle Seahawks | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

74. Atlanta Falcons | Maryland S Nick Cross

75. Denver Broncos | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

76. Baltimore Ravens | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

77. Minnesota Vikings | Nevada QB Carson Strong

78. Cleveland Browns | Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

79. Los Angeles Chargers | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) | Purdue WR David Bell

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

85. New England Patriots | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

86. Las Vegas Raiders | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

87. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

88. Dallas Cowboys | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

89. Buffalo Bills | Arizona State OL Dohnovan West

90. Tennessee Titans | Washington TE Cade Otton

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Houston CB Marcus Jones

92. Green Bay Packers | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

93. San Francisco 49ers | Baylor S JT Woods

94. New England Patriots (from KC) | Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt

97. Detroit Lions | Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

98. Washington Commanders (from NO) | Cincinnati S Bryan Cook

99. Cleveland Browns | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL) | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO, TEN) | Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Mississippi EDGE Sam Williams

103. Kansas City Chiefs | Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

104. Los Angeles Rams | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

105. San Francisco 49ers | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

