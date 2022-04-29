2022 NFL mock draft: Updated projections for 2nd, 3rd rounds
After a wild first round that was stuffed with twists and turns, trades and surprises, the 2022 NFL draft now moves on to Day 2, where the best teams can still find superstar players and key contributors.
There’s plenty of promising talent still left on the board after Thursday night’s top 32 picks, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more movement at the top of Friday night’s action.
Here’s an updated look at how the second and third rounds of this year’s draft could play out:
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Houston DL Logan Hall
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
36. New York Giants | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
37. Houston Texans | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
(AP Photo/Al Goldis)
39. Chicago Bears | Georgia WR George Pickens
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Liberty QB Malik Willis
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
41. Seattle Seahawks | USC EDGE Drake Jackson
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
43. Atlanta Falcons | Mississippi QB Matt Corral
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
44. Cleveland Browns | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
45. Baltimore Ravens | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Baylor DB Jalen Pitre
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
47. Washington Football Team (from IND) | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
49. New Orleans Saints | North Carolina QB Sam Howell
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
51. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama LB Christian Harris
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
52. Pittsburgh Steelers | UConn DL Travis Jones
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
54. New England Patriots | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto
Syndication: The Oklahoman
55. Arizona Cardinals | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
56. Dallas Cowboys | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
57. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall
(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Kentucky EDGE Joshua Paschal
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
59. Green Bay Packers | UCLA OL Sean Rhyan
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Colorado State TE Trey McBride
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
61. San Francisco 49ers | Memphis OL Dylan Parham
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
62. Kansas City Chiefs | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
63. Cincinnati Bengals | Virginia TE Jelani Woods
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Georgia LB Channing Tindall
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama WR John Metchie III
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
67. New York Giants | Montana State LB Troy Andersen
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
68. Houston Texans | Illinois S Kerby Joseph
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
71. Chicago Bears | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
72. Seattle Seahawks | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
74. Atlanta Falcons | Maryland S Nick Cross
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
75. Denver Broncos | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
76. Baltimore Ravens | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
77. Minnesota Vikings | Nevada QB Carson Strong
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
78. Cleveland Browns | Tennessee DL Matthew Butler
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
79. Los Angeles Chargers | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) | Purdue WR David Bell
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
83. Philadelphia Eagles | Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
85. New England Patriots | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
86. Las Vegas Raiders | Wyoming LB Chad Muma
(AP Photo/Steve Conner)
87. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
88. Dallas Cowboys | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare
(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
89. Buffalo Bills | Arizona State OL Dohnovan West
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
90. Tennessee Titans | Washington TE Cade Otton
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Houston CB Marcus Jones
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
92. Green Bay Packers | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders
Syndication: The Enquirer
93. San Francisco 49ers | Baylor S JT Woods
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
94. New England Patriots (from KC) | Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
95. Cincinnati Bengals | Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
97. Detroit Lions | Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
98. Washington Commanders (from NO) | Cincinnati S Bryan Cook
Syndication: The Enquirer
99. Cleveland Browns | Clemson WR Justyn Ross
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL) | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO, TEN) | Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
102. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Mississippi EDGE Sam Williams
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
103. Kansas City Chiefs | Memphis WR Calvin Austin III
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
104. Los Angeles Rams | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
105. San Francisco 49ers | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs
David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports
