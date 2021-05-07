2022 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay gives early Patriots first-round projection

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay gives early Patriots Round 1 projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft has already begun even though the 2021 NFL Draft ended last Saturday.

Scouting process is a yearlong process for front offices, and even though the 2021 college football season is still a few months from beginning, it's good to get an idea of the likely first-round prospects.

We've also seen a couple way-too-early 2022 NFL Mock Draft projects published over the last week, including one from ESPN expert Todd McShay.

He predicts the Patriots selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 23 pick in the first round. Here is McShay's explanation for the pick:

"The Patriots got their franchise QB in Mac Jones, but they curiously did not pick a wide receiver until pick No. 242 (Tre Nixon). With Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne occupying the top spots on the depth chart at the moment, receiver will likely be on the team's 2022 offseason wish list. Wilson finished second on the Buckeyes in receiving yards by 6 yards (723) and in touchdowns by one (six), both to Chris Olave. With both Wilson and Olave projected here, this would mark the third straight year that there has been a school with two Day 1 receivers (Alabama in 2020 and 2021)."

Projecting a wide receiver to the Pats in Round 1 is bold. They've selected only wideout in the first round during the 21 years Bill Belichick has been the team's head coach. It was N'Keal Harry at No. 32 overall in 2019, and it's turned out to be a horrible pick so far.

That doesn't mean the Patriots won't consider another wide receiver in the first round, especially if the right player falls to them. They don't have a young wideout with No. 1 potential on the roster, and the position could become a glaring need if Agholor and/or Bourne struggle next season.

The chances of another position being a bigger need for the Patriots entering Round 1 of the 2022 draft is probably pretty high, though.