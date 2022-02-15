2022 NFL Mock Draft: See who the Raiders select in Round 1

One of the biggest jobs that Josh McDaniels is going to have in Year 1 is upgrading the offensive line. The Raiders have a massive hole at right tackle and it’s fair to wonder about their left guard spot, as well. Plus, we don’t know how the organization feels about Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted by the previous regime.

That’s why it wouldn’t be that surprising to see the Raiders go back to the draft to improve the offensive line. Luckily, there could be a handful of prospects available at their pick that would be worthy of that selection.

In a recent mock draft by Danny Kelly of The Ringer, he had the Raiders going back to the offensive line in Round 1. Which offensive lineman? That would be Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green. Here is what Kelly had to say about the potential pairing at No. 22:

“Raiders fans might be bored with grabbing another offensive lineman in the first round this year, but Green is going to make Las Vegas’s offense better from the get-go. With positional versatility to line up at either guard or tackle, Green will be a boon for quarterback Derek Carr, who showed in 2021 that he can pick apart a defense when you give him time.”

Green started games at left tackle for the Aggies last year, but he best projects as a left guard in the NFL. Considering his age, athleticism and strength, he would make a ton of sense for the Raiders in Round 1.

Don’t be surprised if Green is the pick for the Raiders at No. 22 as he could fill one of their biggest needs this offseason.

