2022 NFL Mock Draft: See which wide receiver the Raiders select in Round 1

The Raiders enter the 2022 offseason with a lot of questions. Who will be their head coach? How do they fix their offensive line? And how will the Raiders find a replacement for Henry Ruggs III?

The easiest problem to solve is at wide receiver as there are several suitable options in free agency and the draft. And with the emergence of Hunter Renfrow, they just need an outside receiver who can stretch the field and make a few big plays a game.

In a recent mock draft by Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus, he has the Raiders addressing their wide receiver need in Round 1 with Ohio State’s Chris Olave. Here is why Gayle and PFF believe this would be a perfect fit for the Raiders at pick No. 22:

“Ohio State’s Chris Olave is a former high school track star with solid straight-line speed and smooth route-running ability. He averaged more than 3.00 yards per route run in his 2019 and 2020 campaigns before a crowded 2021 Buckeye receiver room drove his target share down.”

Olave isn’t the flashiest of receivers in the 2022 NFL draft, but he is among the most polished. He does seem like a receiver that would mesh well with Derek Carr as he can create separation with ease.

It will be fascinating to see if the Raiders opt for a “safer” pick at receiver like Olave versus someone with more upside like Treylon Burks or Jameson Williams. Or, do they not even go receiver in Round 1 and use that pick to upgrade their offensive line?

We are still several months away from the 2022 NFL draft, but this is shaping up to be a very important one for the Raiders if they want to take the next step as a franchise.

